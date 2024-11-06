Donald Trump Declares He's Going to 'Help' to 'Heal' the U.S. After Winning the 2024 Election: 'We're Going to Fix Everything'
Donald Trump has spoken out after he was declared the winner of the 2024 presidential election, stating he will leave the "golden age of America" after launching the "greatest political movement of all time."
"This was, I believe, the greatest political movement of all time. There's never been anything like this in this country, and maybe beyond. And now it's going to reach a new level of importance because we're going to help our country heal," Trump said at 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 6.
"We're going to help our country here. We have a country that needs help, and it needs help very badly. We're going to fix our borders. We're going to fix everything about our country and we've made history for a reason tonight. And the reason is going to be just that. We overcame obstacles that nobody thought possible," he added.
As OK! reported last month, political commentator Brian Krassenstein shared screenshots in which a source claimed that the businessman, 78, allegedly started having recent doubts about his chance at getting into the White House again.
"According to Trump Campaign insiders, Trump appears to be telling his own advisers that he doesn’t think he will win this election and that his only true path to victory is to make people think that he is going to win so that when he challenges the results, those challenges have more merit," Krassenstein tweeted.
"He is also apparently using the B-word to describe his own daughter Ivanka Trump because she hasn't spent enough time campaigning for him this election cycle," the tweet continued.
Though the former fashion designer — who is married to Jared Kushner — was by her dad's side in his previous campaigns, the mother-of-three announced in November 2022 that she would be watching from the sidelines this year.
"I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics," Ivanka stated. "While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena."
"I am grateful to have had the honor of serving the American people and I will always be proud of many of our Administration’s accomplishments," the blonde beauty concluded.
Tiffany Trump, the daughter of the former president and his ex-wife Marla Maples, was present at the RNC but hasn't anywhere near as active on the campaign trail as his sons Eric and Donald Trump Jr.
Donald's youngest child, son Barron Trump, is currently a student at NYU.
His wife, Melania Trump, has only been to a couple of campaign events this time around, though she was present at his rally in NYC last month.