Kellyanne Conway Called Out on Fox News for Defending Donald Trump's 'Ad Hominem' Attacks Against Kamala Harris

Fox News political analyst Juan Williams called out his fellow panelist on the network and pointed out, "Kellyanne said he got granular. I’m still waiting for the grain here, the granular pieces."

"To me, this was a speech in which he is trying to set out new policies, I guess. And Harris is narrowing the gap in terms of people saying, who’s doing a better job, he would do a better job on the economy. But all I heard from him was attacks on Harris," he continued. "'Comrade Kamala.' For an hour and a half, 'Kamala is a communist.'"

Conway attempted to push back, telling Williams, "Please! Come on! In an hour and a half, Juan? Come on. You have the text in front of you. Don’t say that."

The analyst continued, “This is pretty much just an ad hominem personal attack, and, you know, it made for a rally-like atmosphere. He said it would be so easy, but the reality is, even as he attacks Harris, he ignores the fact that the U.S. Economy right now is growing even after COVID — it’s the best on the globe."