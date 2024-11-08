'Something Is Afoot': Donald Trump Causes Concern by Remaining Silent on Truth Social Following 2024 Election Win
President-elect Donald Trump has been unusually silent on Truth Social following his shocking victory in the 2024 presidential election.
The 78-year-old Republican's last post on the social media platform was hours before he was declared the next president on November 6.
The fact that President-elect Trump has refrained from posting on social media has raised questions and speculation about the reasons behind his silence. News outlets have attempted to reach out to Trump's office for comment but have not received any response as of yet.
Several critics on social media have pointed out how "weird" and "unusual" it is for the normally chatty politician to go radio silent after defeating Vice President Kamala Harris.
One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote: "That man and his team are too quiet. No gloating. No boasting. No talking s---. Even Apartheid Clyde [Elon Musk] has been crickets. Something is afoot."
Another user pointed out: You ain't ever seen anybody WIN a presidential election and just disappear ... he's alive, he's just hiding."
A third person commented: "It's definitely suspicious how quiet they’ve been. 🤔 The lack of noise could mean they’re playing their cards close to the chest — sometimes silence speaks louder than words. Something big might be brewing behind the scenes. We'll see how it plays out!"
During Election Day, Trump utilized his social media accounts to communicate with his supporters, encouraging them to remain determined and persistent while casting their votes. However, he also shared various unverified claims of alleged "cheating" by the Democratic Party in states like Pennsylvania and Michigan.
On Wednesday morning, November 6, Trump secured a decisive victory over Vice President Harris.
News outlets, including Fox News, called the race for Trump in the early morning hours, with The Associated Press making the call at 5:38 a.m. Eastern time, once Trump had surpassed the necessary 270 Electoral College votes.
The last time Trump spoke in public was his victory speech soon after being declared the president-elect.
The former president, who campaigned on immigration and the economy, said during his second term, he would "fix our borders" and "fix everything about our country."
During the speech, Trump also promised "to help our country heal."
"This will truly be the golden age of America," he told a crowd of his supporters at Mar-a-Lago. "This is a magnificent victory for the American people that will allow us to make America great again."