Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes Are 'Giving Their Relationship Another Try' After 2-Month Break
Nov. 11 2025, Published 3:12 p.m. ET
There's no love lost between Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes as they are back together again following a two-month break.
Several sources divulged to Us Weekly on November 11 that the couple is rekindling their romance.
“Kelsea and Chase are giving their relationship another try,” an insider revealed.
Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini Were Spotted Together Earlier This Month
“There’s still a lot of love there, so they fell back into it very naturally," they added.
Ballerini, 32, and Stokes, 33, began dating in early 2023 and announced their split this past September. However, another source told Us Weekly that the lovebirds were together earlier this month near Edinburgh Castle in Scotland.
“He was very nice. We had a wee chat about how he was having a holiday in Scotland before going to Croatia to film the final season of Outer Banks,” a fan identified as Gemma Kennedy told the outlet of crossing paths with Stokes on October 13.
She revealed that the Outer Banks star was nice enough to take photos with her son and niece.
“They both seemed really happy and smiley," Kennedy explained of Stokes and the musician.
Kennedy also dished that the pair stopped by Cannonball Restaurant & Bar and “seemed like the sweetest people” during their meeting.
- Kelsea Ballerini Feels 'Seen and Heard' by Boyfriend Chase Stokes, Insider Reveals: 'Unlike Any Guy She's Ever Been With'
- Sealing The Deal? Chase Stokes Confirms Kelsea Ballerini Romance After National Championship Date
- Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes 'Aren't Rushing Into Marriage': 'There Aren't Any Games or Fights'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The Pair Broke Up in September 2025
At the time of their split, People revealed why the relationship had fizzled out. “They’re two adults who gave it their all and tried to do everything they could to make it work, but ultimately couldn’t. It happens," a source noted.
Stokes and Ballerini made their red carpet debut at the 2023 CMT Awards. Their romance first hit the airwaves in January of that year when the actor posted a picture of them hugging at the Georgia vs. TCU game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.
Earlier this year, it was reported that the country singer is simply head over heels about the Uglies star.
"Kelsea says this is the healthiest relationship she's ever been in. She feels seen and heard and Chase is unlike any guy she's ever been with. He's so supportive of her career, he's so busy with his own — and when they're alone together they're on the couch watching movies or reality TV and cooking together," an insider explained to Life & Style.
"They prioritize being in a relationship and put their needs first," the source said.