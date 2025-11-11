or
Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes Are 'Giving Their Relationship Another Try' After 2-Month Break

image of Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini are back together.
Source: MEGA

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes are back together after a brief split, a source said.

Nov. 11 2025, Published 3:12 p.m. ET

There's no love lost between Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes as they are back together again following a two-month break.

Several sources divulged to Us Weekly on November 11 that the couple is rekindling their romance.

“Kelsea and Chase are giving their relationship another try,” an insider revealed.

Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini Were Spotted Together Earlier This Month

image of The 'Outer Banks' star and the country singer started dating in January 2023.
Source: MEGA

The 'Outer Banks' star and the country singer started dating in January 2023.

“There’s still a lot of love there, so they fell back into it very naturally," they added.

Ballerini, 32, and Stokes, 33, began dating in early 2023 and announced their split this past September. However, another source told Us Weekly that the lovebirds were together earlier this month near Edinburgh Castle in Scotland.

“He was very nice. We had a wee chat about how he was having a holiday in Scotland before going to Croatia to film the final season of Outer Banks,” a fan identified as Gemma Kennedy told the outlet of crossing paths with Stokes on October 13.

image of A source said the couple 'seemed really happy.'
Source: MEGA

A source said the couple 'seemed really happy.'

She revealed that the Outer Banks star was nice enough to take photos with her son and niece.

“They both seemed really happy and smiley," Kennedy explained of Stokes and the musician.

Kennedy also dished that the pair stopped by Cannonball Restaurant & Bar and “seemed like the sweetest people” during their meeting.

Kelsea Ballerini

The Pair Broke Up in September 2025

image of Chase Stokes confirmed their romance when he posted a photo of them at a sports game.
Source: MEGA

Chase Stokes confirmed their romance when he posted a photo of them at a sports game.

At the time of their split, People revealed why the relationship had fizzled out. “They’re two adults who gave it their all and tried to do everything they could to make it work, but ultimately couldn’t. It happens," a source noted.

Stokes and Ballerini made their red carpet debut at the 2023 CMT Awards. Their romance first hit the airwaves in January of that year when the actor posted a picture of them hugging at the Georgia vs. TCU game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

image of Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes first broke up in September.
Source: MEGA

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes first broke up in September.

Earlier this year, it was reported that the country singer is simply head over heels about the Uglies star.

"Kelsea says this is the healthiest relationship she's ever been in. She feels seen and heard and Chase is unlike any guy she's ever been with. He's so supportive of her career, he's so busy with his own — and when they're alone together they're on the couch watching movies or reality TV and cooking together," an insider explained to Life & Style.

"They prioritize being in a relationship and put their needs first," the source said.

