Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes 'Aren't Rushing Into Marriage': 'There Aren't Any Games or Fights'

The A-list couple has been dating for more than two years and don't plan to pump the breaks any time soon — or ever — though they are taking their time when it comes to taking any further serious steps.

"They aren’t rushing into marriage, just they feel so connected and calm. It’s really a great place to be. There aren’t any games or fights just to start fights," a source recently explained to Life & Style of the lovebirds.

"Kelsea says this is the healthiest relationship she’s ever been in," the insider dished. "She feels seen and heard and Chase is unlike any guy she’s ever been with. He’s so supportive of her career, he’s so busy with his own — and when they’re alone together they’re on the couch watching movies or reality TV and cooking together."

"They prioritize being in a relationship and put their needs first," the confidant declared. "They also really prioritize their communication over everything else."