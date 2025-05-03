or
Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes 'Aren't Rushing Into Marriage': 'There Aren't Any Games or Fights'

Photo of Chase Stokes; picture of Kelsea Ballerini.
Source: MEGA

Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini started dating in January 2023.

By:

May 3 2025, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Kelsea Ballerini doesn't need to be Chase Stokes' bride just yet.

The A-list couple has been dating for more than two years and don't plan to pump the breaks any time soon — or ever — though they are taking their time when it comes to taking any further serious steps.

Source: MEGA

The couple's relationship started after Kelsea Ballerini slid into the actor's DMs.

"They aren’t rushing into marriage, just they feel so connected and calm. It’s really a great place to be. There aren’t any games or fights just to start fights," a source recently explained to Life & Style of the lovebirds.

That being said, Ballerini and Stokes couldn't be happier.

Source: MEGA

Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini aren't in a rush to get married, according to a source.

"Kelsea says this is the healthiest relationship she’s ever been in," the insider dished. "She feels seen and heard and Chase is unlike any guy she’s ever been with. He’s so supportive of her career, he’s so busy with his own — and when they’re alone together they’re on the couch watching movies or reality TV and cooking together."

"They prioritize being in a relationship and put their needs first," the confidant declared. "They also really prioritize their communication over everything else."

Source: MEGA

Kelsea Ballerini was divorced before finding love again with Chase Stokes.

While the speed at which the "Cowboys Cry To" singer and the Outer Banks star's romance progressed might concern outsiders, the way in which Ballerini and Stokes show up in their partnership makes it a perfect match.

"The fact that they talk through things together in therapy — and moved in together pretty fast — may raise eyebrows to some but truly neither one of them cares what anyone else thinks," the source explained.

The insider continued: "Their relationship gives them the confidence to just be truthful knowing there’s not going to be any negative repercussions about their relationship. There are no secrets, everything is out in the open and that’s why friend’s say that their relationship is going to go the distance."

Ballerini and Stokes' love story began with a simple direct message from the songwriter herself.

"Hiii chase stokes," Ballerini flirtatiously said to the Uglies star on December 1, 2022, at 1:07 a.m., via Instagram, referencing the actor's handle on the social media app, @hichasestokes.

During the early hours of that same morning at 3:17 a.m., Stokes replied: "Hey there how u doin."

Source: MEGA

Kelsea Ballerini confirmed she and Chase Stokes moved in together in October 2024.

Continuing the conversation, Ballerini penned, "I'm Kels, nice to meet you ☺️."

The following month, Stokes teased their romance by sharing a photo of the "Miss Me More" hitmaker via Instagram days after their first date.

During a February 2023 appearance on Alex Cooper's "Call Her Daddy" podcast, Ballerini confirmed the two were a couple.

In October 2024, the blonde beauty revealed she and Stokes had moved in together, telling People, "we’re unpacked, baby!" after teasing the news in her song "Baggage."

