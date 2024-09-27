Kelsea Ballerini Gushes Over Boyfriend Chase Stokes: 'I'm in a Beautiful Relationship'
Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes are still going strong!
The couple attended the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards on Thursday, September 26, at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn.
On the red carpet, the country singer talked to E! News about her new album Patterns.
"I'm 31 now, I'm in a beautiful relationship," she said, reflecting on her love story with Stokes.
"When you're in a good relationship, it really mirrors you, you know? You have to really access yourself and the other person," the musician continued.
It was also a special evening for Ballerini, as she was nominated for four awards, including The Female Artist of 2024, The Social Country Star of 2024, The Crossover Song of 2024 for "Cowboys Cry Too" featuring Noah Kahan and The Storytelling Song of 2024 for "Sorry Mom."
The blonde babe recently celebrated her 31st birthday celebration on Thursday, September 12, when Stokes realized they would be at the premiere of his new movie, Uglies. To ensure his partner felt cherished, he went out of his way to make the occasion memorable for her.
Ballerini reciprocated only four days later by celebrating her "favorite human" on his 32nd birthday.
The "Love Me Like You Mean It" singer took to Instagram to share her most loved candid moments.
"It’s my favorite humans birthday and there’s no one on the planet easier to celebrate. i adore you with my whole ass heart @hichasestokes," she wrote.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The "Miss Me More" songstress previously shared how Stokes is there to help her out, especially when she was preparing for a guest role on Doctor Odyssey.
"I've always called acting his world, and so whenever I was asking him questions about this opportunity, I was like, 'What about this in your world?' And he was like, 'Hey, it's just a world. I'm a part of it and now you're a part of it. It's not my world,'" she told People.
The pair started dating in January 2023.
In honor of their first date, the pair celebrated with sweet social media posts.
"A whole trip around the sun with my bestie," Ballerini shared on Instagram on January 7.
"I really really [red heart] you," Stokes replied to the post.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As for the Uglies star, he uploaded a photo of them together.
"One year of lovin you," he captioned the picture. "❤️p.s. told ya I wouldn’t embarrass you 🥰."