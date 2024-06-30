OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Couples > Kelsea Ballerini
OK LogoCOUPLES

Kelsea Ballerini 'Still Pinches Herself That She and Chase Stokes Found Each Other': 'Meant to Be Together'

kelsea ballerini chase stokes happy found each other
Source: mega
By:

Jun. 30 2024, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

After going through a divorce from Morgan Evans, Kelsea Ballerini is happier than ever with boyfriend Chase Stokes.

“Kelsea still pinches herself that she and Chase found each other,” spilled a source about the pair, who debuted their relationship in 2023. “They both want the same things in life: a solid marriage with open communication, a couple of kids and a loving home. These two are meant to be together.”

Article continues below advertisement

“Kelsea and Chase are super compatible and on the same page about their future together,” the insider added.

kelsea ballerini chase stokes happy found each other
Source: mega

The duo sparked dating rumors in 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, the "Hole in the Bottle" songstress, 30, revealed how she and the Outer Banks alum, 31, first hit off.

"I was ready to open back up," Ballerini told host Alex Cooper on her podcast last year. "I just felt, why not? I've never really dated; I don't know how it works. I'm like, 'Let's just put ourselves out there; let's just vibe.' And it's been fun."

Article continues below advertisement
kelsea ballerini chase stokes happy found each other
Source: mega

Kelsea Ballerini started dating Chase Stokes after her divorce from Morgan Evans.

Article continues below advertisement

The country star then took a chance and slid into the actor's DMs on Instagram.

"I've never seen his show, but I just knew of him, and I just swan dove right on in," Ballerini said. "His handle is '@hichasestokes,' and I said, 'Hi, Chase Stokes.'"

Article continues below advertisement
kelsea ballerini chase stokes happy found each other
Source: mega

According to the source, the singer is 'pinching herself' that she met the actor.

MORE ON:
Kelsea Ballerini
Article continues below advertisement

Now, the two are still going strong, and Stokes revealed what makes their relationship work.

"It's been my favorite chapter of life, and she's such a special human being," Stokes previously told OK! in March. "Also integrating our dogs has been such a fun thing because Dibs and Milo could not be more different in the way they operate. Dibs is such an old soul and a sweetheart, and Milo is 3.5 years old and we call him Bullet Boy because he's always on the go. It's been fun to go into this chapter of life and experiencing each other's worlds."

Article continues below advertisement
kelsea ballerini chase stokes happy found each other
Source: mega

Chase Stokes previously gushed about his romance with Kelsea Ballerini to OK!.

Article continues below advertisement

"I've been able to go on the road with her and watch her in her element," he continues, referring to the blonde babe's string of concerts from earlier this year. "She's been able to come and watch me work as well, so we've just been really, really loving this chapter of life, which has been great."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

Life & Style spoke to the first source.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.