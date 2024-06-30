Kelsea Ballerini 'Still Pinches Herself That She and Chase Stokes Found Each Other': 'Meant to Be Together'
After going through a divorce from Morgan Evans, Kelsea Ballerini is happier than ever with boyfriend Chase Stokes.
“Kelsea still pinches herself that she and Chase found each other,” spilled a source about the pair, who debuted their relationship in 2023. “They both want the same things in life: a solid marriage with open communication, a couple of kids and a loving home. These two are meant to be together.”
“Kelsea and Chase are super compatible and on the same page about their future together,” the insider added.
As OK! previously reported, the "Hole in the Bottle" songstress, 30, revealed how she and the Outer Banks alum, 31, first hit off.
"I was ready to open back up," Ballerini told host Alex Cooper on her podcast last year. "I just felt, why not? I've never really dated; I don't know how it works. I'm like, 'Let's just put ourselves out there; let's just vibe.' And it's been fun."
The country star then took a chance and slid into the actor's DMs on Instagram.
"I've never seen his show, but I just knew of him, and I just swan dove right on in," Ballerini said. "His handle is '@hichasestokes,' and I said, 'Hi, Chase Stokes.'"
Now, the two are still going strong, and Stokes revealed what makes their relationship work.
"It's been my favorite chapter of life, and she's such a special human being," Stokes previously told OK! in March. "Also integrating our dogs has been such a fun thing because Dibs and Milo could not be more different in the way they operate. Dibs is such an old soul and a sweetheart, and Milo is 3.5 years old and we call him Bullet Boy because he's always on the go. It's been fun to go into this chapter of life and experiencing each other's worlds."
"I've been able to go on the road with her and watch her in her element," he continues, referring to the blonde babe's string of concerts from earlier this year. "She's been able to come and watch me work as well, so we've just been really, really loving this chapter of life, which has been great."
