Kelsea Ballerini Glows in Colorful Ensemble at 2024 Met Gala Alongside Boyfriend Chase Stokes: Photos
This isn't the Outer Banks... it's the Met Gala!
Kelsea Ballerini pulled her boyfriend, Chase Stokes, away from the Pogue life for a night in New York City, as they made their mark as one of Hollywood's hottest couples at the 2024 Met Gala on Monday, May 6.
The blonde beauty looked beyond gorgeous in a see-through gown — which featured an intricate pink and orange floral detail around her neck, chest and lower abdomen. She complimented the pattern with a matching coat.
Stokes, on the other hand, let his girlfriend have her moment, as he sported a simple all-black shimmering suit set. While walking the red carpet, the famed actor left his jacket open, allowing his chest and a few layered chains to peak through.
In a video shared to social media, Stokes could be seen guiding his lovely lady out of the Carlyle Hotel before the couple made there way to the Metropolitan Museum of Art and waited in line to walk the red carpet.
Ballerini left fans drooling when she provided them with the reveal of her look via Instagram after debuting the ensemble at the event.
"🌸 A Garden of Time 🌸 @michaelkors #MetGala #ReawakeningFashion," she captioned the post — which featured the "Love Me Like You Mean It" hitmaker posing on a windowsill in the breathtaking gown.
Ballerini's admirers gushed over her in the comments section of her upload, with one supporter stating, "now THAT is a Met look 😍," and another adding, "your best look. met gala best look. I can’t stop look-ing."
Ahead of the Met Gala, Stokes opened up about the moment he received his invitation to one of the most exclusive events of the year.
"This is actually a crazy story," the 31-year-old explained to People, admitting he had been enjoying a sweet date with the "We Were Like" singer when he was informed of the exciting news.
"I had just flown from Morocco to Atlanta to do re-shoots for a movie with Netflix. It was a 26-hour travel day. I worked all day and then I had the next morning to do something. I was on the way to the aquarium with my girlfriend and we got the call. I was like, 'Oh my God, we're going to the Met,'" he shared.
Reflecting on the special day, Stokes confirmed it was a "very wild moment, but nonetheless, one that I will never, ever forget."