Kelsea Ballerini Is 'Loving' Her Single Lifestyle in NYC as Singer Finally Has 'Time to Invest in Myself' After Chase Stokes Split
April 17 2026, Updated 4:00 p.m. ET
Kelsea Ballerini is living her best life as a single woman.
During the Friday, April 17, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, the singer, 32, gushed over her new life in New York City after her split from Chase Stokes.
Host Sheinelle Jones asked what it feels like for her to "re-know herself" in a new "season" of life.
"I'm loving this chapter of life just because I really feel like I'm being intentional about connecting to myself, and also being off the road right now," she explained. "And being somewhere new, and making new friends. I just haven't had the time to invest in myself like that in a while."
Kelsea Ballerini Became Close Friends With Leslie Bibb Post-Split
One of Ballerini's new, unlikely pals in the Big Apple is Leslie Bibb.
"Talk about so full of life and bubbly!" the country artist exclaimed.
Ballerini told Bibb she was renting a place in New York when they ran into each other during Fashion Week. The White Lotus alum informed her she has "girls' nights all the time" and invited her to join.
"I didn't know anyone, and I was like, 'Okay, what do you bring to a girls' night where you don't know anyone?'" the 32-year-old recalled. "So, I brought a bottle of wine, obviously. And Incoherent, you know, the game Incoherent...it's giggles. It's such a good time."
- Kelsea Ballerini Feels 'Seen and Heard' by Boyfriend Chase Stokes, Insider Reveals: 'Unlike Any Guy She's Ever Been With'
- Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes Are 'Giving Their Relationship Another Try' After 2-Month Break
- Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes 'Aren't Rushing Into Marriage': 'There Aren't Any Games or Fights'
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When Did Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini Break Up?
Ballerini and Stokes initially split in September 2025 after nearly three years together.
“They’re two adults who gave it their all and tried to do everything they could to make it work, but ultimately couldn’t. It happens," source close to the couple told People at the time.
Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini Briefly Got Back Together
The duo reportedly reunited over the holidays and reconciled before calling it quits for good in February.
“They still love each other, which is why they've kept trying to make it work. But their lives are in very different places right now. Figuring out where to live and how to truly merge their lives has been hard lately. It's been something they've gone back and forth on," a source told People. “They just want to be happy though. They've been trying to figure out a situation where they are both happy together, but that doesn't seem possible at the moment."
A second insider dished, "Kelsea's been so supportive of him throughout their relationship but it hasn't been reciprocated, especially as her career has continued to grow. It feels like there's insecurity there on his end."