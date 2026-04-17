Kelsea Ballerini Is 'Loving' Her Single Lifestyle in NYC as Singer Finally Has 'Time to Invest in Myself' After Chase Stokes Split

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Kelsea Ballerini is living her best life as a single woman. During the Friday, April 17, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, the singer, 32, gushed over her new life in New York City after her split from Chase Stokes. Host Sheinelle Jones asked what it feels like for her to "re-know herself" in a new "season" of life.

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Source: MEGA Kelsea Ballerini enjoys 'girls' nights' with Leslie Bibb.

"I'm loving this chapter of life just because I really feel like I'm being intentional about connecting to myself, and also being off the road right now," she explained. "And being somewhere new, and making new friends. I just haven't had the time to invest in myself like that in a while."

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Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Kelsea Ballerini guest-starred on 'TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle.'

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Kelsea Ballerini Became Close Friends With Leslie Bibb Post-Split

Source: MEGA Kelsea Ballerini is now living in NYC.

One of Ballerini's new, unlikely pals in the Big Apple is Leslie Bibb. "Talk about so full of life and bubbly!" the country artist exclaimed. Ballerini told Bibb she was renting a place in New York when they ran into each other during Fashion Week. The White Lotus alum informed her she has "girls' nights all the time" and invited her to join. "I didn't know anyone, and I was like, 'Okay, what do you bring to a girls' night where you don't know anyone?'" the 32-year-old recalled. "So, I brought a bottle of wine, obviously. And Incoherent, you know, the game Incoherent...it's giggles. It's such a good time."

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When Did Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini Break Up?

Source: MEGA Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes broke up twice.

Ballerini and Stokes initially split in September 2025 after nearly three years together. “They’re two adults who gave it their all and tried to do everything they could to make it work, but ultimately couldn’t. It happens," source close to the couple told People at the time.

Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini Briefly Got Back Together

Source: MEGA Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes dated for almost three years.