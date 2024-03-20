Chase Stokes Gushes Over Incredible Bond With 'Special Human Being' Kelsea Ballerini: 'Love This Chapter of Life'

Though Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini have only been dating for a little over a year, the former couldn't be happier about how their romance has continued to blossom.

"It's been my favorite chapter of life, and she's such a special human being," the 31-year-old exclusively tells OK! while talking about why he partnered with ZYRTEC® for the Pet Pawsitivity program to help other dog lovers and allergy sufferers. "Also integrating our dogs has been such a fun thing because Dibs and Milo could not be more different in the way they operate. Dibs is such an old soul and a sweetheart, and Milo is 3.5 years old and we call him Bullet Boy because he's always on the go. It's been fun to go into this chapter of life and experiencing each other's worlds."