Chase Stokes Gushes Over Incredible Bond With 'Special Human Being' Kelsea Ballerini: 'Love This Chapter of Life'
Though Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini have only been dating for a little over a year, the former couldn't be happier about how their romance has continued to blossom.
"It's been my favorite chapter of life, and she's such a special human being," the 31-year-old exclusively tells OK! while talking about why he partnered with ZYRTEC® for the Pet Pawsitivity program to help other dog lovers and allergy sufferers. "Also integrating our dogs has been such a fun thing because Dibs and Milo could not be more different in the way they operate. Dibs is such an old soul and a sweetheart, and Milo is 3.5 years old and we call him Bullet Boy because he's always on the go. It's been fun to go into this chapter of life and experiencing each other's worlds."
"I've been able to go on the road with her and watch her in her element," he continues, referring to the country star's latest string of concerts. "She's been able to come and watch me work as well, so we've just been really, really loving this chapter of life, which has been great."
Since the handsome hunk appears on Netflix's hit show Outer Banks and the blonde babe, 30, is a thriving country artist, they haven't crossed over into one another's worlds just yet. "I saw somewhere she said I'm a music guy, but I am the most insecure human being when it comes to that type of stuff," he admits. "I don't think I would ever have the courage to do anything in the music space. I am not even a secret super fan, but I don't know how she does it. I've sat on the side of the stage and watched her — and I'm sweating just watching her do what she does. She's so good at it!"
"Outer Banks is my special world, so we've done a really good job of just being each other's support systems and that's been a really beautiful thing for us where I go support her in her world and she comes and supports me in mine. It's made for a really beautiful connection," he continues of their love story.
The "Blindsided" songstress has hinted at new music down the pipeline, but the actor quips he won't say "anything" about the hearsay. "She's just an incredible songwriter," he says. "She's an incredible performer, and I think this next chapter is going to be very, very special."
Since the pair love spending time with their dogs, it made perfect sense for Stokes to partner with ZYRTEC® for the Pet Pawsitivity program.
The Netflix star knows how important it is to spend time outside with his dog, but as an allergy sufferer, he knows that time is not always enjoyable. That’s why ZYRTEC® is his go-to, as it provides him with 24-hour relief starting at hour 1, and why he’s excited to partner with ZYRTEC® and their Pet Pawsitivity Walk Challenge, encouraging pet lovers to log their walks in the WoofTrax App to earn donations for nonprofit Mutual Rescue.
"I am somebody whose dealt with allergies for a long time, and most of the year I am in Charleston, S.C., where my entire car is covered in pollen. It's a really, really cool partnership, and then with the Pet Pawsitivity Walk Challenge, is also a cool thing. Now that I have two dogs in my life and have friends who have allergies and family members who have allergies, it's a beautiful partnership that came to be," Stokes, whose always loved dogs, explains.
"ZYRTEC® has also partnered with an app called WoofTrax and what that does is it actually tracks your walks so you can do it if you have a pet or don't have a pet," he adds. "For all the walks, you earn donations and then those donations go to a wonderful nonprofit called Mutual Rescue. As somebody who has felt the joy and love of having an animal in the house and then also the allergy component as well, it's a really cool opportunity to raise awareness and raise some money for an awesome charity. I'm really thankful for this partnership, so go download the app and go get some money sent to a really great charity!"