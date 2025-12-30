'I Just Started Sobbing': Kelsey Grammer's Daughter Greer Reveals the 'Meanest Thing' Her Dad Said to Her After 12-Year Estrangement

Article continues below advertisement

Kelsey Grammer’s daughter Greer Grammer is opening up about the complicated emotions surrounding her relationship with her famous father. During a recent episode of the “Pretty Basic Podcast,” the 33-year-old Deadly Illusions actress shared the moment that left her most hurt after reconnecting with Kelsey following more than a decade apart. Greer was just 4 years old when Kelsey, who shares Greer with stylist Barrie Buckner, left. The two later reconnected when Greer was 16.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Pretty Basic Podcast/YouTube Greer Grammer shared a painful moment from her past on a podcast.

Article continues below advertisement

"[Grammer] was always my last name. I guess my dad did ask my mom — he told me this later — but he was like, 'I told your mom... I said it might be better for you to not have my last name. It would be easier for you growing up,'" Greer said. "I think I was like 19 when he told me that and I started sobbing, because to me that was like the meanest thing you could ever say to somebody, like... 'I knew I wasn't gonna be in your life, so I told my mom it would probably be easier for you to not have my last name.'"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Pretty Basic Podcast/YouTube

Article continues below advertisement

While the comment deeply hurt her, Greer admitted she could understand where her father was coming from. She later acknowledged that the suggestion was "fair," adding that he was "not wrong." Elsewhere in the conversation, Greer addressed the common misconception that she didn’t know her dad at all until she was a teenager. She shared that she does have some "very specific" memories of spending time with him before he "left."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Pretty Basic Podcast/YouTube The star said her father once suggested she shouldn’t have his last name.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Their reconnection happened unexpectedly when Greer was doing community service as Miss Teen Malibu at a Christmas tree lot. "He came up to me and said, 'Are you Greer?' And I said, 'Yes, I am,'" she recalled. "Then he went, 'I’m —." And I was like, 'I know who you are. Duh.'"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Greer and Kelsey Grammer reconnected when she was a teenager.

Article continues below advertisement

At the time, Kelsey was living in Malibu with then-wife Camille Grammer and their two children, Mason, 24, and Jude, 21. He also shares daughter Spencer, 42, with ex-wife Doreen Alderman, along with Faith, 12, Gabriel, 10, James, 8, and newborn Christopher with his current wife, Kayte Walsh. "That's kind of what started our relationship," Greer said, noting that they met for lunch about a week later. She admitted she was eager to call him right away, but her mom told her to be patient. "It took a couple of days to call him, because my mom was like, 'Give them some time.' I was ready to call him that day, like, 'Let's do this thing. I got a dad now, woohoo!' She was kind of like, 'Take some time to think about it over the weekend. Let them process it as a family and then call,'" she explained.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Kelsey and Greer Grammer now have a good relationship.

Article continues below advertisement

Today, Greer said her relationship with her father is in a good place. While Kelsey helped pay for her college, she clarified that she doesn’t have a trust fund. "I wish," Greer said. Meanwhile, Kelsey has also been candid about his past as a parent. In a May interview, he admitted he’s still working to rebuild certain relationships.