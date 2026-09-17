Kendall Jenner Addresses Long-Standing Rumor She Dated Good Friend Cara Delevingne: 'Never Say Never'
Sept. 17 2026, Published 2:35 p.m. ET
Kendall Jenner is finally putting a decade-old rumor to rest.
In the trailer for Season 8 of Hulu's The Kardashians, which dropped Thursday, September 17, the 30-year-old addressed the speculation that she and longtime friend Cara Delevingne were once romantically involved.
'Never Say Never'
The subject came up after Caitlyn Jenner asked the model, "So since I never get to know, how’s the love life?"
The clip then cuts to a confessional, where Kendall says, "There’s definitely a rumor that Cara and I dated, which is not true." As footage of them together at a L’Oreal fashion show plays, she then discusses the rumors with Cara herself.
"By the way, I have nothing against having s-- with Cara," Kendall claimed, as Cara, 34, laughed.
She then jokes, "Never say never, right?"
'Whole Side of the Internet That Thinks I'm a Lesbian'
For over a decade, the fellow models have had a close relationship, and rumors about just how close have gained a lot of attention over the years, with Kendall addressing the lesbian allegations earlier this year.
"Then there's the whole side of the internet that thinks I'm a lesbian," she told Owen Thiele on the January 9 episode of his podcast "In Your Dreams."
"What really bothers me is how mean people are about it," she said when asked about the rumors. "It’s not with a welcoming arm of like, 'Hey, if you were, yes, come join.' It’s not kind. It’s, like, very mean. It’s very like, 'What the f--- are you doing?'"
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'I’d Be Out If I Was'
Kendall clarified that she does not identify as a lesbian, saying that if she were, she would be out by now.
"I understand that coming out is not an easy thing for anybody, if not most people...But I can speak for myself here and knowing myself, I think at this point in my life, I’d be out if I was," she confessed.
She is currently dating actor Jacob Elordi; however, he is not mentioned in the trailer.
Season 8 of 'The Kardashians' Premieres in October
This season promises to highlight a "new chapter" for the famous family, says the show's official synopsis.
"This season is all about love, reinvention and what comes next. Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie balance empire-building with something far more personal, from unexpected sparks and new relationships to healing old wounds and embracing independence," the synopsis continues. "As the family steps into this new era, they’ll discover that love, whether it’s self-love, family or something new, might be the most powerful journey of all."
Season 8 of The Kardashians is set to premiere October 8 on Hulu.