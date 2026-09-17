or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Reality Tv > Kendall Jenner
OK LogoREALITY TV NEWS

Kendall Jenner Addresses Long-Standing Rumor She Dated Good Friend Cara Delevingne: 'Never Say Never'

Image of Kendall Jenner denied the rumors that her and Cara Delevingne ever dated.
Source: MEGA

Kendall Jenner denied the rumors that her and Cara Delevingne ever dated.

Sept. 17 2026, Published 2:35 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Kendall Jenner is finally putting a decade-old rumor to rest.

In the trailer for Season 8 of Hulu's The Kardashians, which dropped Thursday, September 17, the 30-year-old addressed the speculation that she and longtime friend Cara Delevingne were once romantically involved.

Article continues below advertisement

'Never Say Never'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Kendall Jenner said the speculation is 'not true.'
Source: HULU/YOUTUBE

Kendall Jenner said the speculation is 'not true.'

The subject came up after Caitlyn Jenner asked the model, "So since I never get to know, how’s the love life?"

The clip then cuts to a confessional, where Kendall says, "There’s definitely a rumor that Cara and I dated, which is not true." As footage of them together at a L’Oreal fashion show plays, she then discusses the rumors with Cara herself.

"By the way, I have nothing against having s-- with Cara," Kendall claimed, as Cara, 34, laughed.

She then jokes, "Never say never, right?"

Article continues below advertisement

'Whole Side of the Internet That Thinks I'm a Lesbian'

Image of Kendall Jenner discussed her sexuality on Owen Thiele's podcast 'In Your Dreams.'
Source: HULU/YOUTUBE

Kendall Jenner discussed her sexuality on Owen Thiele's podcast 'In Your Dreams.'

For over a decade, the fellow models have had a close relationship, and rumors about just how close have gained a lot of attention over the years, with Kendall addressing the lesbian allegations earlier this year.

"Then there's the whole side of the internet that thinks I'm a lesbian," she told Owen Thiele on the January 9 episode of his podcast "In Your Dreams."

"What really bothers me is how mean people are about it," she said when asked about the rumors. "It’s not with a welcoming arm of like, 'Hey, if you were, yes, come join.' It’s not kind. It’s, like, very mean. It’s very like, 'What the f--- are you doing?'"

MORE ON:
Kendall Jenner

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'I’d Be Out If I Was'

Image of Kendall Jenner is dating actor Jacob Elordi.
Source: HULU/YOUTUBE

Kendall Jenner is dating actor Jacob Elordi.

Kendall clarified that she does not identify as a lesbian, saying that if she were, she would be out by now.

"I understand that coming out is not an easy thing for anybody, if not most people...But I can speak for myself here and knowing myself, I think at this point in my life, I’d be out if I was," she confessed.

She is currently dating actor Jacob Elordi; however, he is not mentioned in the trailer.

Season 8 of 'The Kardashians' Premieres in October

Image of Season 8 will follow the famous family as they step into a 'new era.'
Source: @HULU/INSTAGRAM

Season 8 will follow the famous family as they step into a 'new era.'

This season promises to highlight a "new chapter" for the famous family, says the show's official synopsis.

"This season is all about love, reinvention and what comes next. Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie balance empire-building with something far more personal, from unexpected sparks and new relationships to healing old wounds and embracing independence," the synopsis continues. "As the family steps into this new era, they’ll discover that love, whether it’s self-love, family or something new, might be the most powerful journey of all."

Season 8 of The Kardashians is set to premiere October 8 on Hulu.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.