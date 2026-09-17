Kendall Jenner Addresses Long-Standing Rumor She Dated Good Friend Cara Delevingne: 'Never Say Never'

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Kendall Jenner is finally putting a decade-old rumor to rest. In the trailer for Season 8 of Hulu's The Kardashians, which dropped Thursday, September 17, the 30-year-old addressed the speculation that she and longtime friend Cara Delevingne were once romantically involved.

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'Never Say Never'

Source: HULU/YOUTUBE Kendall Jenner said the speculation is 'not true.'

The subject came up after Caitlyn Jenner asked the model, "So since I never get to know, how’s the love life?" The clip then cuts to a confessional, where Kendall says, "There’s definitely a rumor that Cara and I dated, which is not true." As footage of them together at a L’Oreal fashion show plays, she then discusses the rumors with Cara herself. "By the way, I have nothing against having s-- with Cara," Kendall claimed, as Cara, 34, laughed. She then jokes, "Never say never, right?"

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'Whole Side of the Internet That Thinks I'm a Lesbian'

Source: HULU/YOUTUBE Kendall Jenner discussed her sexuality on Owen Thiele's podcast 'In Your Dreams.'

For over a decade, the fellow models have had a close relationship, and rumors about just how close have gained a lot of attention over the years, with Kendall addressing the lesbian allegations earlier this year. "Then there's the whole side of the internet that thinks I'm a lesbian," she told Owen Thiele on the January 9 episode of his podcast "In Your Dreams." "What really bothers me is how mean people are about it," she said when asked about the rumors. "It’s not with a welcoming arm of like, 'Hey, if you were, yes, come join.' It’s not kind. It’s, like, very mean. It’s very like, 'What the f--- are you doing?'"

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'I’d Be Out If I Was'

Source: HULU/YOUTUBE Kendall Jenner is dating actor Jacob Elordi.

Kendall clarified that she does not identify as a lesbian, saying that if she were, she would be out by now. "I understand that coming out is not an easy thing for anybody, if not most people...But I can speak for myself here and knowing myself, I think at this point in my life, I’d be out if I was," she confessed. She is currently dating actor Jacob Elordi; however, he is not mentioned in the trailer.

Season 8 of 'The Kardashians' Premieres in October

Source: @HULU/INSTAGRAM Season 8 will follow the famous family as they step into a 'new era.'