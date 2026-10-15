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Kendall Jenner Believes Dating Would Be 'Easier' If She Was Lesbian, Confesses Cara Delevingne Would Be the 'Only Woman' She'd Sleep With

Image of Kendall Jenner discussed her love life on an episode of 'The Kardashians.'
Source: MEGA

Kendall Jenner discussed her love life on an episode of 'The Kardashians.'

Oct. 15 2026, Published 11:28 a.m. ET

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Kendall Jenner got candid about her love life.

The 30-year-old, who is known for keeping her relationships relatively private, admitted dating might be a whole lot "easier" if she was a lesbian.

Jenner made the confession during the Thursday, October 15, episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, as she addressed the decade-old rumor that she and longtime friend Cara Delevingne were once romantically involved.

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'I Think Being a Lesbian Would Be Fun'

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Image of Kendall Jenner denied the rumors that she is a lesbian.
Source: HULU/YOUTUBE

Kendall Jenner denied the rumors that she is a lesbian.

Jenner commented on the gossip as they spent time together backstage at the L’Oréal Paris Fashion Week Show.

"You know, we should address this," she said. "People think I’m a lesbian, to this day, because of our love for each other. I’m not, and I feel like you, out of everyone, would know."

"I can attest to the fact that you’re not," Delevingne, 34, confirmed.

"By the way, I wouldn’t be opposed to having some fun with a girl, let me tell you," Jenner spilled. "For the record, I think being a lesbian would be fun and amazing and easier? I don’t know. Men suck."

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'You’re the Only Woman That I Know Would Be Nice to Me'

Image of Kendall Jenner confessed she would be intimate with Cara Delevingne.
Source: MEGA

Kendall Jenner confessed she would be intimate with Cara Delevingne.

"By the way, I have nothing against having s-- with Cara. I just have never had a desire to have s-- with women," she continued, before she started to rein herself in. "I’ve been served too much wine. I have to chill."

"I’m obsessed with this," Delevingne added. "It’s like truth serum. Okay, so if you had to have s-- with a woman, who would it be?"

"You! Obviously," Jenner told her. "You’re the only woman that I know would be nice to me."

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'There's the Whole Side of the Internet That Thinks I'm a Lesbian'

Image of In January, Kendall Jenner addressed the rumors on Own Thiele's podcast.
Source: MEGA

In January, Kendall Jenner addressed the rumors on Own Thiele's podcast.

The fellow models have had a close relationship for over a decade, and rumors about just how close have gained a lot of attention over the years, with Jenner addressing the lesbian allegations earlier this year.

"Then there's the whole side of the internet that thinks I'm a lesbian," she told Owen Thiele on the January 9 episode of his podcast "In Your Dreams."

"What really bothers me is how mean people are about it," she added when asked about the rumors. "It’s not with a welcoming arm of like, 'Hey, if you were, yes, come join.' It’s not kind. It’s, like, very mean. It’s very like, 'What the f--- are you doing?'"

'I’d Be Out If I Was'

Kendall Jenner
Source: MEGA

Kendall Jenner is dating Jacob Elordi.

Jenner clarified that she does not identify as a lesbian, saying that if she did, she would be out by now.

"I understand that coming out is not an easy thing for anybody, if not most people...But I can speak for myself here and knowing myself, I think at this point in my life, I’d be out if I was," the reality star confessed.

She is currently dating actor Jacob Elordi.

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