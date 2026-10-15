NEWS Kendall Jenner Believes Dating Would Be 'Easier' If She Was Lesbian, Confesses Cara Delevingne Would Be the 'Only Woman' She'd Sleep With Source: MEGA Kendall Jenner discussed her love life on an episode of 'The Kardashians.' Olivia Callanan Oct. 15 2026, Published 11:28 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Kendall Jenner got candid about her love life. The 30-year-old, who is known for keeping her relationships relatively private, admitted dating might be a whole lot "easier" if she was a lesbian. Jenner made the confession during the Thursday, October 15, episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, as she addressed the decade-old rumor that she and longtime friend Cara Delevingne were once romantically involved.

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'I Think Being a Lesbian Would Be Fun'

Source: HULU/YOUTUBE Kendall Jenner denied the rumors that she is a lesbian.

Jenner commented on the gossip as they spent time together backstage at the L’Oréal Paris Fashion Week Show. "You know, we should address this," she said. "People think I’m a lesbian, to this day, because of our love for each other. I’m not, and I feel like you, out of everyone, would know." "I can attest to the fact that you’re not," Delevingne, 34, confirmed. "By the way, I wouldn’t be opposed to having some fun with a girl, let me tell you," Jenner spilled. "For the record, I think being a lesbian would be fun and amazing and easier? I don’t know. Men suck."

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'You’re the Only Woman That I Know Would Be Nice to Me'

Source: MEGA Kendall Jenner confessed she would be intimate with Cara Delevingne.

"By the way, I have nothing against having s-- with Cara. I just have never had a desire to have s-- with women," she continued, before she started to rein herself in. "I’ve been served too much wine. I have to chill." "I’m obsessed with this," Delevingne added. "It’s like truth serum. Okay, so if you had to have s-- with a woman, who would it be?" "You! Obviously," Jenner told her. "You’re the only woman that I know would be nice to me."

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'There's the Whole Side of the Internet That Thinks I'm a Lesbian'

Source: MEGA In January, Kendall Jenner addressed the rumors on Own Thiele's podcast.

The fellow models have had a close relationship for over a decade, and rumors about just how close have gained a lot of attention over the years, with Jenner addressing the lesbian allegations earlier this year. "Then there's the whole side of the internet that thinks I'm a lesbian," she told Owen Thiele on the January 9 episode of his podcast "In Your Dreams." "What really bothers me is how mean people are about it," she added when asked about the rumors. "It’s not with a welcoming arm of like, 'Hey, if you were, yes, come join.' It’s not kind. It’s, like, very mean. It’s very like, 'What the f--- are you doing?'"

'I’d Be Out If I Was'

Source: MEGA Kendall Jenner is dating Jacob Elordi.