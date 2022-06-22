Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Reportedly Split After Nearly 2 Years Together
Say it ain't so! Kendall Jenner and her NBA player beau Devin Booker have reportedly called it quits.
The twosome were first romantically linked in mid-2020, and it's believed to be the model's most serious — and public — romance to date.
While the pair aren't ruling out a reconciliation sometime down the line, one source spilled to Entertainment Tonight, "Kendall feels like they're on different paths," as another echoed that the pair "have had discussions about their future but they are not on the same page."
The breakup comes as a bit of a shock to fans since Jenner, 26, had the 25-year-old athlete tag along when she attended sister Kourtney Kardashian's wedding in Italy last month.
Plus, unlike her other relationships, the 818 Tequila founder appeared to be more comfortable with giving the public a glimpse at their love, as she's not only been photographed with him on several occasions, but also posted sweet snaps together on her Instagram page.
More to come ...
On the other hand, the reality star, had "avoided bringing him around her siblings because it usually means some sort of drama," a source exclusively spilled to OK! earlier this year.
"She is very protective of Devin and their relationship and doesn’t share much with her family because she doesn’t totally trust them not to talk about it," the insider shared. "That irritates them to no end, but there’s not a whole lot that they can do about it."
Prior to hitting off with Booker, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum explained why she keeps her love life out of the spotlight and away from from the TV cameras.
"I got a glimpse of how my sisters dealt with [the attention] and it’s cool to learn from that," Jenner told Vogue Australia. "For me, a lot of things are very special and very sacred, like my friends and relationships, and I personally think that bringing things into the public makes everything so much messier."