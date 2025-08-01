or
Kendall Jenner Flaunts Ripped Abs in Cheeky Car Snaps: Photos

Photo of Kendall Jenner
Source: MEGA/@kendalljenner/Instagram

Kendall Jenner showed off her lean physique while climbing in her luxury car.

Aug. 1 2025, Published 4:24 p.m. ET

Kendall Jenner is keeping up with her car collection.

The Kardashians star, 29, bared her backside and six-pack stomach in a gray Porsche on Thursday, July 31.

Image of Kendall Jenner stunned in a skimpy sports bra and shorts.
Source: @kendalljenner/Instagram

Kendall Jenner stunned in a skimpy sports bra and shorts.

Jenner rocked a cleavage-baring black sports bra and biker shorts from Alo. She appeared to be on her way to a workout, with athletic sneakers and her hair clipped into a messy bun. She posed in front of her luxury vehicle, leaning on the door and clearing out the passenger seat in a series of sultry snapshots. In one clip, the reality star removed a chocolate brown purse from next to her.

She captioned the post, "@alo," shouting out the brand behind her athleisure look.

"The hottest always with coolest car collectionnn🔥," one fan wrote, while another said, "like I’m speechless."

Jenner reportedly owns several cars, including a Ferrari SF90 Stradale, a Cadillac Eldorado, a Land Rover Defender, and a Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse.

Kendall Jenner's Scenic Mountain Getaway

Image of Kendall Jenner frequently dresses in Alo athleisure.
Source: @kendalljenner/Instagram

Kendall Jenner frequently dresses in Alo athleisure.

On July 30, the Victoria's Secret Angel took a road trip with friends Sofia Roman, Ashleah Gonzales, Mary Phillips and Kelsey Kershner. The ladies enjoyed horseback riding by the mountains and indulged in mini bottles of Jenner's 818 Tequila.

Kendall Jenner Goes Semi-Nude on a Horse

Image of Kendall Jenner owns a gray Porsche.
Source: @kendalljenner/Instagram

Kendall Jenner owns a gray Porsche.

On July 24, the entrepreneur chose loungewear over workout clothes, donning a tight gray tank top and black leggings. Her abs were once again on full display in the mirror selfie, which appeared to be taken from the hallway of her home.

A few days earlier, she ditched her wardrobe altogether when she went topless on a horse for a FWRD photoshoot. The series of images showed Jenner in several scandalous ensembles, including a $680 see-through, white lace bra top from Bode, layered with denim overalls. The exclusive summer campaign featured outfits from Bode, Polo Ralph Lauren and Jil Sander, styled by Malina Joseph Gilchrist.

Image of Kendall Jenner seemed to be on her way to the gym.
Source: @kendalljenner/Instagram

Kendall Jenner seemed to be on her way to the gym.

Jenner became Creative Director of FWRD, the luxury brand under Revolve Group, in 2021.

"I grew up loving fashion and have been incredibly fortunate to work with some of the most brilliant people in this business," she told Vogue at the time. "As FWRD's Creative Director, I am excited to help curate the site's offering with emerging designers and brands."

She continued, "I work with a tremendous amount of people who not only inspire my high fashion but also my day-to-day choices. The digital space is also such an important tool for many of today's creatives, and it’s definitely a window into the next generation of talent."

