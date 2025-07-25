Kendall Jenner Flaunts Toned Stomach in Tight Tank Top: Photo

The Victoria’s Secret Angel has been Creative Director of FWRD, the luxury brand under Revolve Group, since 2021.

"I grew up loving fashion and have been incredibly fortunate to work with some of the most brilliant people in this business," she told Vogue at the time. "As FWRD's Creative Director, I am excited to help curate the site's offering with emerging designers and brands."

She added, "I work with a tremendous amount of people who not only inspire my high fashion but also my day-to-day choices. The digital space is also such an important tool for many of today's creatives, and it’s definitely a window into the next generation of talent."