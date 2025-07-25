Kendall Jenner Flaunts Toned Stomach in Tight Tank Top: Photo
Kendall Jenner has been keeping up with her fitness.
The Kardashians star, 29, looked lean as ever in skintight loungewear on Thursday, July 24.
Jenner exhibited her ripped abs in high-waisted black leggings and a cropped gray tank from Alo. Her face was not visible as she snapped a mirror selfie, solely her two-piece set and black flip flops.
Kendall Jenner Goes Topless on a Horse
Jenner fully stripped down with a nude snapshot atop a horse in a video posted that same day.
In a new fashion campaign for FWRD, the model caressed her topless body while posing on a stallion. She later rocked a $680 see-through, white lace bra top from Bode, paired with denim overalls. The exclusive summer campaign includes looks from Bode, Polo Ralph Lauren and Jil Sander, styled by Malina Joseph Gilchrist.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The Victoria’s Secret Angel has been Creative Director of FWRD, the luxury brand under Revolve Group, since 2021.
"I grew up loving fashion and have been incredibly fortunate to work with some of the most brilliant people in this business," she told Vogue at the time. "As FWRD's Creative Director, I am excited to help curate the site's offering with emerging designers and brands."
She added, "I work with a tremendous amount of people who not only inspire my high fashion but also my day-to-day choices. The digital space is also such an important tool for many of today's creatives, and it’s definitely a window into the next generation of talent."
Kendall Jenner's Picturesque Summer Getaway
On Friday, July 25, the 818 Tequila founder bared her backside in black biker shorts from Adanola. She kept cool in a thin white tank top while taking in a scenic mountain view by a lake. In social media footage, Jenner sat on a fallen branch, closed her eyes and soaked in the sun. Afterward, she hopped in the car, slipped on a gray pullover sweatshirt and looked at a paper map to figure out directions.
Kendall Jenner Skips Half-Brother's Wedding
Jenner and her sister Kylie notably missed half-brother Brody Jenner’s wedding to Tia Blanco on July 12. As OK! previously reported, an insider confirmed the half-siblings are on good terms, despite rumors of a feud. In fact, they reportedly skipped the festivities so the spotlight was solely focused on the newlyweds.
Brody’s brothers Brandon and Burt Jenner were in attendance, along with his father, Caitlyn Jenner. The celebration was held at his mother Linda Thompson’s house, and Brandon played guitar as the couple walked down the aisle.