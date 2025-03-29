or
Kendall Jenner's Hottest Photos: 12 of Her Most Daring Looks

Source: @kendalljenner/Instagram

Fans just cannot keep up with Kendall Jenner as she often turns up the heat with her sizzling, skin-baring photos!

By:

March 29 2025, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

Kendall Jenner Flaunted Her Behind

Source: @kendalljenner/Instagram

Kendall Jenner looked fit in a bright-colored bikini.

In August 2024, Kendall Jenner uploaded a series of racy bikini snaps showing off her jaw-dropping physique in a yellow swimsuit. In one snap from a beach getaway, she displayed her alluring posterior while facing away from the camera and accessorized with a chic straw hat.

She wrote in the caption, "some of me."

She Bloomed in Red

Source: @kendalljenner/Instagram

Kendall Jenner rose to fame in her family's reality show 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians.'

Jenner sizzled in a red two-piece bikini and matching baseball cap while effortlessly posing aboard a motorboat in a July 2024 carousel.

"Wake surfer girl," she captioned the Instagram post.

Summer Vibes!

Source: @kendalljenner/Instagram

She began modeling in 2009.

The 29-year-old media personality left little to the imagination when she struck a sultry pose in a skin-baring photoshoot on a beach trip. She donned a tiny bikini that covered her modesty and maintained her clean girl look.

Kendall Jenner Showed Off Her Back

Source: @kendalljenner/Instagram

Kendall Jenner first signed with Wilhelmina Models.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum slipped into a black, barely-there thong bikini during another beach trip. She completed her look with a matching bikini top and red cap, posing on the sand while enjoying a glass of her 818 Tequila product.

She Put Her Assets on Display

Source: @kendalljenner/Instagram

Kendall Jenner is the older sister of Kylie Jenner.

In an April 2023 scantily-clad photo, the supermodel soaked up the sun and displayed her curvaceous body in a floral bikini while lying on her stomach on a white lounge chair. She also protected her face with an orange baseball cap and sunglasses.

Just Nude by the Pool!

Source: @kendalljenner/Instagram

She has walked for several brands, including Chanel, Michael Kors, Marc Jacobs, Balmain, Givenchy and Fendi, to name a few.

Jenner bared it all while sunbathing in a lounging area during a June 2022 getaway.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner Had a Tequila-Filled Getaway

Source: @kendalljenner/Instagram

Kendall Jenner has been embroiled in a number of issues and scandals over the years, including the infamous Pepsi advertisement in April 2017.

"@drink818 by the pool >," she captioned a topless photo of herself holding a bottle from her tequila brand. While she sported a tiny bikini bottom, she opted to free her bosoms and cover them with her arm.

Kendall Jenner Showed Her Body

Source: @kendalljenner/Instagram

She launched the Kendall + Kylie lifestyle brand with Kylie Jenner in 2017.

Jenner set pulses racing in a nude-colored bikini that accentuated her ripped midsection.

Always Ready for the Camera

Source: @kendalljenner/Instagram

Kendall Jenner founded 818 Tequila in 2021.

During a sun-drenched getaway in October 2020, The Kardashians star paraded her hourglass figure in a blue and green patterned bikini while standing in a clear, shallow ocean water.

"jelly got me," she captioned the photoset.

Kendall Jenner Got Everyone's Attention

Source: @kendalljenner/Instagram

Kendall Jenner has had high-profile relationships with Harry Styles, Ben Simmons and Devin Booker.

Before basking in the sun, Jenner stole the spotlight in a July 2020 mirror selfie, where she wore a brown and orange bikini. She completed her look with a straw cowboy hat.

Kendall Jenner Wore a Skimpy Swimsuit

Source: @kendalljenner/Instagram

She was most recently linked to Bad Bunny.

Jenner put on an eye-popping display in her favorite cutout two-piece.

"me and this bikini: a love story," she captioned the photoset.

She Enjoyed a Girls' Trip

Source: @kendalljenner/Instagram

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny called it quits in 2023.

Jenner seductively posed while on a jet ski during a 2017 beach holiday with Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber.

