Kendall Jenner's Hottest Photos: 12 of Her Most Daring Looks
Kendall Jenner Flaunted Her Behind
In August 2024, Kendall Jenner uploaded a series of racy bikini snaps showing off her jaw-dropping physique in a yellow swimsuit. In one snap from a beach getaway, she displayed her alluring posterior while facing away from the camera and accessorized with a chic straw hat.
She wrote in the caption, "some of me."
She Bloomed in Red
Jenner sizzled in a red two-piece bikini and matching baseball cap while effortlessly posing aboard a motorboat in a July 2024 carousel.
"Wake surfer girl," she captioned the Instagram post.
Summer Vibes!
The 29-year-old media personality left little to the imagination when she struck a sultry pose in a skin-baring photoshoot on a beach trip. She donned a tiny bikini that covered her modesty and maintained her clean girl look.
Kendall Jenner Showed Off Her Back
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum slipped into a black, barely-there thong bikini during another beach trip. She completed her look with a matching bikini top and red cap, posing on the sand while enjoying a glass of her 818 Tequila product.
She Put Her Assets on Display
In an April 2023 scantily-clad photo, the supermodel soaked up the sun and displayed her curvaceous body in a floral bikini while lying on her stomach on a white lounge chair. She also protected her face with an orange baseball cap and sunglasses.
Just Nude by the Pool!
Jenner bared it all while sunbathing in a lounging area during a June 2022 getaway.
Kendall Jenner Had a Tequila-Filled Getaway
"@drink818 by the pool >," she captioned a topless photo of herself holding a bottle from her tequila brand. While she sported a tiny bikini bottom, she opted to free her bosoms and cover them with her arm.
Kendall Jenner Showed Her Body
Jenner set pulses racing in a nude-colored bikini that accentuated her ripped midsection.
Always Ready for the Camera
During a sun-drenched getaway in October 2020, The Kardashians star paraded her hourglass figure in a blue and green patterned bikini while standing in a clear, shallow ocean water.
"jelly got me," she captioned the photoset.
Kendall Jenner Got Everyone's Attention
Before basking in the sun, Jenner stole the spotlight in a July 2020 mirror selfie, where she wore a brown and orange bikini. She completed her look with a straw cowboy hat.
Kendall Jenner Wore a Skimpy Swimsuit
Jenner put on an eye-popping display in her favorite cutout two-piece.
"me and this bikini: a love story," she captioned the photoset.
She Enjoyed a Girls' Trip
Jenner seductively posed while on a jet ski during a 2017 beach holiday with Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber.