Kendall Jenner Shows Some Skin in Breathtaking Schiaparelli Gown During Paris Fashion Week: Photos

Jenner rocked a unique optical illusion-like dress for Schiaparelli's Spring 2025 Haute Couture show in France, as the prolonged beige corset featured structural hips and inward lines accentuating the brunette beauty's hourglass figure.

The strapless designer ensemble had a silky skirt and matching bodice accented with a gold pattern, and Jenner paired the chic number with a slicked-back bun and dewy makeup. Her pointed-toe silver shoes just barely peeked through the floor-length fabric.