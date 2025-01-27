Kendall Jenner Shows Some Skin in Breathtaking Schiaparelli Gown During Paris Fashion Week: Photos
Kendall Jenner has outdone herself once again!
On Monday, January 27, the model turned heads while strutting the runway at Paris Fashion Week in a drool-worthy gown.
Jenner rocked a unique optical illusion-like dress for Schiaparelli's Spring 2025 Haute Couture show in France, as the prolonged beige corset featured structural hips and inward lines accentuating the brunette beauty's hourglass figure.
The strapless designer ensemble had a silky skirt and matching bodice accented with a gold pattern, and Jenner paired the chic number with a slicked-back bun and dewy makeup. Her pointed-toe silver shoes just barely peeked through the floor-length fabric.
The reality star opted not to wear jewelry with the gown — only further drawing attention to her bronzed collar bones and chiseled back muscles as her shoulders and the area above her dress were left completely exposed.
In a series of photos shared by Jenner to Instagram, the 818 Tequila founder, 29, kept a serious face while posing in the dramatic ensemble.
One of the pictures showcased Jenner's frontside, while the other alluring images drew attention to her stunning back.
The social media upload also included a couple videos of The Kardashians star gracefully walking during the show and one clip of her working the camera backstage.
"Gown of dreams @schiaparelli @danielroseberry you outdid yourself. This entire show took my breath away. Thank you for having me. I'll never forget it," Jenner captioned her post.
The socialite's 289 million Instagram followers — including friends and family members — quickly flooded her comments section to gush over the model's gorgeous appearance.
"Wait why am I crying?" Kendall's best friend Hailey Bieber asked, as the reality television personality's younger sister, Kylie Jenner, admitted: "So good."
"Kendall!!!!!" her other close pal Justine Skye wrote, while SZA added, "OK but that walk !??? I like detttt 😍😍✨✨✨✨ shine then 🤍."
"UNREALLL COME ON," a fan exclaimed, as another admirer noted: "Oh my gosh, that looks so uncomfortable to wear!!! Ouch!! But heyyy you pull it off like it’s completely normal! 🤍✨."
Kendall has a history of working with Schiaparelli during Paris Fashion Week, with her appearances at the brand's shows receiving mixed reactions over the years.
In September 2023, Kendall closed out Schiaparelli's show in an eye-catching mini red dress — though her walk went viral and was criticized by online trolls claiming the model was "overrated."
"Thank you for giving us nothing," one hater snubbed at the time, as another rude individual asked, "why is she a model?" and a third critic similarly complained: "Highest paid model and gives absolutely nothing."