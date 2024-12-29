or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos > Emily Ratajkowski
OK LogoPHOTOS

15 Best Naked Celebrity Photos: From Emily Ratajkowski to Paulina Porizkova and More

celebrities who have fired back at body shamers
Source: @emrata/Instagram; @paulinaporizkov/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski, Paulina Porizkova and more stars unleashed their boldest sides by sharing jaw-dropping nude photographs online.

By:

Dec. 29 2024, Published 10:33 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Ashley Graham

ashley graham
Source: @ashleygraham/Instagram

Fresh from the shower! Ashley Graham stripped down and took a mirror selfie inside her bathroom.

"nakie big girl 👋🏽," she captioned the snap.

Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears

britney spears
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears took people's breath away when she posted a nude Instagram photo, with only a cherry blossom emoji covering her private parts.

Article continues below advertisement

Catherine Zeta-Jones

catherine zeta jones
Source: @catherinezetajones/Instagram

For her 55th birthday, Catherine Zeta-Jones put her envious figure on display in a daring nude photo on Instagram.

"In my birthday suit! After over 25 years of sharing my birthday day with my husband, I am running out of gift ideas! This is gift option two, golf balls being option one… of course 🤣," she wrote in the caption.

Article continues below advertisement

Chrissy Teigen

chrissy teigen
Source: @chrissyteigen/Instagram

In 2019, Chrissy Teigen showed off her curves and growing baby bump in a black-and-white mirror selfie.

Article continues below advertisement

Emily Ratajkowski

emily ratajkowski
Source: @emrata/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski made adrenaline spike when she entered her "at home era." In an October post, the 33-year-old model took a captivating selfie while covering her chest with her hand.

Article continues below advertisement

Gwyneth Paltrow

gwyneth paltrow
Source: @gwynethpaltrow/Instagram

Iron Man actress Gwyneth Paltrow donned nothing but her birthday suit in a September 2020 snap.

"thank you all so much for the birthday wishes and thank you to @goop‘s insanely amazing brand new body butter for making me think I can still get my kit off. 💙 #goopgenes," she told her followers.

Article continues below advertisement

Heidi Klum

heidi klum
Source: @heidiklum/Instagram

Heidi Klum concealed her private parts with her hand and leg in a snap taken by her husband, Tom Kaulitz.

The former Victoria's Secret Angel wrote, "Today was a HOT one 🌞😎."

Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Dewan

jenna dewan
Source: @jennadewan/Instagram
MORE ON:
Emily Ratajkowski

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

"rainy cozy bliss," Jenna Dewan captioned a photo of herself, cradling her growing baby bump before a bathtub session.

Article continues below advertisement

John Legend

john legend
Source: @chrissyteigen/Instagram

Teigen posted a photo of John Legend's behind as the "All of Me" hitmaker stood in front of her totally naked.

Article continues below advertisement

Josh Brolin

josh brolin
Source: @joshbrolin/Instagram

Josh Brolin flexed his physique alongside his wife, Kathryn Brolin, in order to promote his athletic clothing line, Prevail Activewear.

Article continues below advertisement

Kendall Jenner

kendall jenner
Source: @kendalljenner/Instagram

In a June 2022 carousel, Kendall Jenner soaked up the sun in what appeared to be a lounging area.

Article continues below advertisement

Kesha

kesha
Source: @kesha/Instagram

"The only thing I have on is my album," Kesha told her followers when she shared a naked photo of herself, with only an album cover helping her hide her chest.

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian

kim kardashian
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian looked ravishing in a 2016 nude selfie, only using black bars to cover her private parts.

Article continues below advertisement

Paulina Porizkova

paulina porizkova
Source: @paulinaporizkov/Instagram

"I begin 58 with nothing but sunshine and a smile," Paulina Porizkova wrote in the caption of a fun and naked photo of herself to celebrate her birthday.

She added, "And the hope that the best is yet to come, and nothing but gratitude for all that has brought me here to the now."

Article continues below advertisement

Scout Willis

scout willis
Source: @scoutlaruewillis/Instagram

Bruce Willis' daughter Scout Willis set pulses racing with a photo of her toned behind!

The hot mama said, "This is going to be the best year of my life."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.