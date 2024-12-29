15 Best Naked Celebrity Photos: From Emily Ratajkowski to Paulina Porizkova and More
Ashley Graham
Fresh from the shower! Ashley Graham stripped down and took a mirror selfie inside her bathroom.
"nakie big girl 👋🏽," she captioned the snap.
Britney Spears
Britney Spears took people's breath away when she posted a nude Instagram photo, with only a cherry blossom emoji covering her private parts.
Catherine Zeta-Jones
For her 55th birthday, Catherine Zeta-Jones put her envious figure on display in a daring nude photo on Instagram.
"In my birthday suit! After over 25 years of sharing my birthday day with my husband, I am running out of gift ideas! This is gift option two, golf balls being option one… of course 🤣," she wrote in the caption.
Chrissy Teigen
In 2019, Chrissy Teigen showed off her curves and growing baby bump in a black-and-white mirror selfie.
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski made adrenaline spike when she entered her "at home era." In an October post, the 33-year-old model took a captivating selfie while covering her chest with her hand.
Gwyneth Paltrow
Iron Man actress Gwyneth Paltrow donned nothing but her birthday suit in a September 2020 snap.
"thank you all so much for the birthday wishes and thank you to @goop‘s insanely amazing brand new body butter for making me think I can still get my kit off. 💙 #goopgenes," she told her followers.
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum concealed her private parts with her hand and leg in a snap taken by her husband, Tom Kaulitz.
The former Victoria's Secret Angel wrote, "Today was a HOT one 🌞😎."
Jenna Dewan
"rainy cozy bliss," Jenna Dewan captioned a photo of herself, cradling her growing baby bump before a bathtub session.
John Legend
Teigen posted a photo of John Legend's behind as the "All of Me" hitmaker stood in front of her totally naked.
Josh Brolin
Josh Brolin flexed his physique alongside his wife, Kathryn Brolin, in order to promote his athletic clothing line, Prevail Activewear.
Kendall Jenner
In a June 2022 carousel, Kendall Jenner soaked up the sun in what appeared to be a lounging area.
Kesha
"The only thing I have on is my album," Kesha told her followers when she shared a naked photo of herself, with only an album cover helping her hide her chest.
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian looked ravishing in a 2016 nude selfie, only using black bars to cover her private parts.
Paulina Porizkova
"I begin 58 with nothing but sunshine and a smile," Paulina Porizkova wrote in the caption of a fun and naked photo of herself to celebrate her birthday.
She added, "And the hope that the best is yet to come, and nothing but gratitude for all that has brought me here to the now."
Scout Willis
Bruce Willis' daughter Scout Willis set pulses racing with a photo of her toned behind!
The hot mama said, "This is going to be the best year of my life."