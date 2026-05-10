EXCLUSIVE Jacob Elordi's 'Ultra-Snobby' Reason for Keeping Kendall Jenner Relationship a Secret for So Long Revealed Source: MEGA Jacob Elordi wanted to keep his relationship with Kendall Jenner under wraps, a source claims. Aaron Tinney May 10 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Source: MEGA Jacob Elordi starred in 'Frankenstein' and 'Wuthering Heights.'

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Source: MEGA Jacob Elordi was in high-profile relationships before being linked to Kendall Jenner.

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The source added Elordi, who has recently been filming Ridley Scott's post-apocalyptic thriller The Dog Stars, believes his professional identity could be overshadowed by the Kardashian-Jenner media machine. "Jacob admires Kendall as a person," the insider added. "But he's conscious that any association with that family comes with cameras, scrutiny, and assumptions about fame that he wants to avoid. It may sound ultra-snobby, but it is what it is."

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Jenner, for her part, has long emphasized her preference for privacy when it comes to romance. In a 2019 interview, she said: "I got a glimpse of how my sisters dealt with (the attention) and it's cool to learn from that. For me, a lot of things are very special and very sacred, like my friends and relationships, and I personally think that bringing things into the public makes everything so much messier." She continued: "A relationship is only meant to be between two people, and the second you make it the world's business is when it starts messing with the two people mentally. Like once everyone is let in, you're letting all these opinions into your relationships, and I don't think that's fair."

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Source: MEGA Kendall Jenner keeps her relationships quiet.

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While Jenner's remarks may have originally referred to where she was at in her early twenties, sources tell us she's still intent on preserving some distance from public scrutiny. "When I was young I used to say that by 27 I'd love to have kids," Jenner said in 2024. "Now I'm past that and I feel like I'm still so young. I'm enjoying my kid-less freedom." Another source close to Jenner said she appreciates Elordi's intensity, even if it sometimes borders on seeming pretentious. "Kendall actually likes that he's a bit brooding and serious," they said. "Jacob reads constantly and talks about philosophy and filmmaking – sometimes she jokes that he'd rather quote Nietzsche than take a selfie."

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Source: MEGA The two recently sparked dating rumors.