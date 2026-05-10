or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Exclusives > Jacob Elordi
OK LogoEXCLUSIVE

Jacob Elordi's 'Ultra-Snobby' Reason for Keeping Kendall Jenner Relationship a Secret for So Long Revealed

Split photo of Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner.
Source: MEGA

Jacob Elordi wanted to keep his relationship with Kendall Jenner under wraps, a source claims.

May 10 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Jacob Elordi may have earned acclaim for his stormy performance in Frankenstein and Wuthering Heights, but his latest role – rumored boyfriend to Kendall Jenner – has people talking for very different reasons, OK! can reveal.

The 28-year-old Australian actor is said to have kept his relationship with the 30-year-old model under wraps not only out of discretion, but because, according to one insider, Elordi sees himself as operating on "a different intellectual level" than the reality TV world that made Jenner famous.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Image of Jacob Elordi starred in 'Frankenstein' and 'Wuthering Heights.'
Source: MEGA

Jacob Elordi starred in 'Frankenstein' and 'Wuthering Heights.'

Article continues below advertisement

The pair have reportedly been dating for several months, having met through mutual friends in Los Angeles late last year.

Sources said at the time the pair "had been hanging out and getting to know each other," though new details now suggest the secrecy may have been more deliberate than previously thought.

Elordi's camp has long emphasized his private nature – particularly given his high-profile past relationships with fellow actors Joey King and Zendaya, as well as model Kaia Gerber.

But this time, according to a source close to the star, his reasons for being cautious about his apparent new relationship run deeper.

"He has a real disdain for the whole reality television scene," a source told us. "Jacob sees himself as part of the artistic side of Hollywood – literature, film, character work – and he doesn't want to be lumped into that glossy, influencer-driven world. That's partly why he insisted everything stay quiet."

Article continues below advertisement
image of Jacob Elordi was in high-profile relationships before being linked to Kendall Jenner.
Source: MEGA

Jacob Elordi was in high-profile relationships before being linked to Kendall Jenner.

Article continues below advertisement

The source added Elordi, who has recently been filming Ridley Scott's post-apocalyptic thriller The Dog Stars, believes his professional identity could be overshadowed by the Kardashian-Jenner media machine.

"Jacob admires Kendall as a person," the insider added.

"But he's conscious that any association with that family comes with cameras, scrutiny, and assumptions about fame that he wants to avoid. It may sound ultra-snobby, but it is what it is."

MORE ON:
Jacob Elordi

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Jenner, for her part, has long emphasized her preference for privacy when it comes to romance.

In a 2019 interview, she said: "I got a glimpse of how my sisters dealt with (the attention) and it's cool to learn from that. For me, a lot of things are very special and very sacred, like my friends and relationships, and I personally think that bringing things into the public makes everything so much messier."

She continued: "A relationship is only meant to be between two people, and the second you make it the world's business is when it starts messing with the two people mentally. Like once everyone is let in, you're letting all these opinions into your relationships, and I don't think that's fair."

Article continues below advertisement
image of Kendall Jenner keeps her relationships quiet.
Source: MEGA

Kendall Jenner keeps her relationships quiet.

Article continues below advertisement

While Jenner's remarks may have originally referred to where she was at in her early twenties, sources tell us she's still intent on preserving some distance from public scrutiny.

"When I was young I used to say that by 27 I'd love to have kids," Jenner said in 2024. "Now I'm past that and I feel like I'm still so young. I'm enjoying my kid-less freedom."

Another source close to Jenner said she appreciates Elordi's intensity, even if it sometimes borders on seeming pretentious.

"Kendall actually likes that he's a bit brooding and serious," they said. "Jacob reads constantly and talks about philosophy and filmmaking – sometimes she jokes that he'd rather quote Nietzsche than take a selfie."

Article continues below advertisement
image of The two recently sparked dating rumors.
Source: MEGA

The two recently sparked dating rumors.

Another insider, described as a friend of the actor, echoed that sentiment. "Jacob's not trying to be cruel, but he genuinely doesn't see himself as part of that celebrity-industrial complex," they said. "He thinks he's got more to offer than becoming a tabloid headline. So yes – he's a bit high-minded about it, and he doesn't hide that."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.