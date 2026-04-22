Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi Have Been Quietly 'Hanging Out' for 'Months' After Being Set Up by Sister Kylie: Source
April 22 2026, Published 11:38 a.m. ET
Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi are reportedly an item!
An insider spilled to a news outlet on Tuesday, April 21, that the two have been hanging out after the reality star’s sister Kylie set them up.
Kendall, 30, and Jacob, 28, were allegedly seen making out at Justin Bieber’s Coachella after party in April, but their connection reportedly dates back to long before that.
“They have been together for a couple of months already, and it's going well. They were an item as far back as early February, so it's been a while. It helps that they have both been in Los Angeles a lot for the past couple of months, it has really given them time to bond,” the source shared with Daily Mail.
Kylie Jenner Set Up Sister Kendall With Jacob Elordi
The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 28, was reportedly the one who played matchmaker for her sibling.
“Kylie was around Jacob a lot during Timothée [Chalamet's] award season marathon because Jacob was nominated for Frankenstein and Timothée was nominated for Marty Supreme. Kylie liked him and thought he would be good for Kenny so she was like, girl, get on it, date this guy already,” the insider added.
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Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi Were Friends First
Kendall and Jacob started off as friends, and the model allegedly considered whether she wanted to “keep him in the friend zone or not.”
“Kylie is the alpha sister and pushed Kenny to start a romance with Jacob because she wanted to set up double dates with Timothée,” the source explained. “She thought it would be fun if she and Timothée and Kenny and Jacob all hung out together. Though Kylie is younger, she is really the leader between those two, she has dominant Leo energy for sure, while her sister is more casual. Kenny's house is where all the parties happen, a lot of action there, so the four of them got close there. And Kenny found out she just clicked with Jacob... there was chemistry.”
Inside Kendall Jenner's Dating History
Before she started seeing Jacob, Kendall was romantically linked to Bad Bunny between 2023 and 2024, Devin Booker between 2020 and 2022 and Harry Styles from 2013 to 2016.
Kendall and Devin made headlines in February when they publicly exchanged flirty messages over her viral Super Bowl ad for Fanatics Sportsbook, though it doesn't appear they got back together after that.
“I bet a million the Seahawks get that ring before you do @kendalljenner 🤗,” the basketball player wrote, while the reality star teased him back, “@dbook 🙄 how’s the ankle?”
“@kendalljenner come rub it,” Devin quipped.