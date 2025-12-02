Kendall Jenner Shows Off Her Rear End and Abs in Cute Workout Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Kendall Jenner turned her latest workout into a full-blown photo moment, giving fans an up-close look at her toned abs and sculpted booty. The supermodel dropped a carousel of Instagram pics that showed her heading to Pilates and biking outdoors — all while wearing the tiniest matching brown workout set.

Source: @kendalljenner/Instagram Kendall Jenner shared new workout photos on Instagram.

In one shot, Jenner posed inside an Alo gym, snapping a mirror selfie in a brown sports bra and high-waisted shorts that showed off her midsection. She kept the vibe effortless with a scarf casually draped over her shoulders and a large leather tote in hand, writing “otw to pilates @alo” in the caption. Another photo caught her outside on a bike, smiling over her shoulder as she pedaled down a tree-lined path.

The angle put her booty front and center, and fans immediately filled the comments section. “Excellent 👏🔥,” one follower wrote, while another added, “Nice bike indeed!” “the most perfect EVER 🔥,” a third gushed. A fourth chimed in, “S O ❤️ G O R G E O U S ❤️.”

The fun photos dropped just days after word spread about a “scary situation” at Jenner’s Los Angeles home ahead of Thanksgiving. According to NBC4, LAPD officers were called to Jenner’s gated community after a man repeatedly showed up outside her property late at night.

Officials said the man arrived just after midnight on November 24 and told security he was there to meet the supermodel. When guards refused to let him in, he still wouldn’t leave. Police arrived and warned him he’d be arrested for trespassing if he returned — but that didn’t stop him.

Source: @kendalljenner/Instagram Fans loved the model's tiny brown workout set.

The next night, the man came back again, gave the same story, and refused to leave the property. This time, responding officers arrested him, and the LAPD confirmed he was taken into custody for a mental evaluation. It’s still unclear whether Jenner was home during either incident.

Source: @kendalljenner/Instagram One shot highlighted Kendall Jenner's toned abs and sculpted booty.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time the star has dealt with a stalker. Back in 2019, ICE deported 38-year-old John Ford, who had previously been arrested multiple times for trespassing at Jenner’s home — including the time he was found in her swimming pool. Jenner filed protection orders, but Ford violated them and was eventually tracked down by Homeland Security agents in an Albuquerque hotel parking lot.

Source: @kendalljenner/Instagram Police allegedly arrested a man who repeatedly showed up at her home before Thanksgiving.