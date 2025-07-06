Kendall Jenner Exposes Her Butt in Tiny Bikini: Photos
Kendall Jenner, 29, poked her butt out in a sultry bikini-clad selfie, posted to her Instagram Story on Saturday, July 5. The supermodel posed in front of the mirror while arching her back in a tiny striped bikini.
During the same day she shared the playful photo, Jenner posted an image of her sister Kylie Jenner, Stassie Karanikolaou and other gal pals as they sat on the couch to watch Love Island.
“Just a girl,” she captioned the snap.
Kendall and Kylie Jenner Parody 'Love Island'
On July 1, the trio filmed a parody of the famed Peacock show, where they pulled each other for “chats” about their relationships in the “villa.”
“So I just wanted to talk to you because you and Kendall have been getting, like, a little bit closer, and I just, like, don’t know what your vibe is,” Stassie said to Kylie in the viral TikTok video.
The camera refocused to Kendall, who was gossiping with friend Victoria Villarroel about Stassie pulling the beauty mogul to discuss if they were closed off or not.
Kendall’s leisurely weekend with her friends comes one week after she attended Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding in Venice, Italy, on July 27. The Kardashians star was invited to the high-profile ceremony with Kylie, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian.
While in Italy, Kendall and Kylie enjoyed boozy rides on the water taxi and exchanged plenty of giggles. They also visited a local art museum alongside the Kar-Jenner matriarch, Kris.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
How Did Kendall Jenner Get Invited to the Bezos-Sánchez Wedding?
According to an inside source, Kris had to advocate for Kendall, Kylie and Khloé to be invited to the star-studded wedding full of at least 130 of the biggest names in the entertainment industry.
“Originally, the quintet was going to be a duo of just Kim and Kris,” the confidant dished to a news outlet. “But Mama Kris asked Lauren if she could bring the other three when they were in Paris for the bachelorette party.”
“Lauren barely knows [Khloé, Kendall and Kylie] outside of simple pleasantries,” the insider added.
Kendall Jenner Stuns in 250 Carats of Emeralds
Despite being added to the guest list at the last second, Kendall looked gorgeous in her tight black dress, designed with a mesh midriff. She paired the striking gown with a black scarf and chic sunglasses.
The model amplified her wedding look with 250 carats of Lorraine Schwartz Colombian Emeralds. The incredible jewels were more than just an accessory, though, and consisted of a necklace with 110 carats of Colombian emeralds and a 65-carat pear-shaped drop. She also wore matching earrings with 70-carat pear-shaped drops.