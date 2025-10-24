or
Kendall Jenner Puts Her Abs on Display in Cheeky Photoshoot

kendall jenner abs cheeky photoshoot
Source: @kendalljenner/Instagram;MEGA

Kendall Jenner showed off her toned abs in a chic workout set.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 24 2025, Published 2:58 p.m. ET

Kendall Jenner is serving major fit-girl energy this fall — and her abs are the star of the show.

The 29-year-old supermodel shared a fresh set of Instagram snaps that showed her posing both inside what looks like her home gym and outside in the driveway.

Source: @kendalljenner/Instagram;

Kendall Jenner posed in a slate-blue Alo Yoga workout set.

She rocked a slate-blue Alo Yoga matching workout set — a tiny sports bra and high-waisted leggings that put her toned core front and center. She threw on a coordinating cardigan and a pair of simple flats.

Source: @kendalljenner/Instagram
In one photo, Jenner lifted her arms overhead with a soft smile, giving everyone a perfect view of that sculpted stomach. Another shot showed her outside, arms stretched wide as she balanced on her toes — soaking in that sunny California vibe with a playful grin.

Source: @kendalljenner/Instagram

The model showed off her abs while taking photos at home.

Her glam stayed low-key but flawless. She kept her dark hair pulled back with a few soft pieces framing her face.

This new post comes just after Jenner dropped a surprising confession on The Kardashians Season 7 premiere on October 23. While walking through her old childhood home with mom Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian, she peeked into what used to be her bedroom — now a closet.

“Not nice,” she joked before dropping the bomb: “I lost my virginity in that room.”

MORE ON:
Kendall Jenner

Kris, who noted in the episode she was selling the home for “cash,” asked, “Where was I? Was I in the next room?”

But Kendall couldn’t keep the bit going forever.

She laughed and admitted, “I actually didn’t.”

Source: @kendalljenner/Instagram

Kendall Jenner talked about losing her virginity on 'The Kardashians' Season 7 premiere.

She then clarified the first time actually happened “at his house,” and Khloé confirmed she knew exactly who Kendall was talking about. According to Kendall, sneaking around wasn’t even that hard back then because Kris and dad Caitlyn Jenner basically gave her full freedom.

“Not only did she not know, she really didn't give a f---,” Kendall said in a confessional. “She was like, ‘Oh, you're going out ‘til Wednesday? Great. Never come back.’”

Source: @kendalljenner/Instagram

Fans loved the reality star's casual but stylish gym look.

“We’re children number five and six, and she just has no more energy for us,” she joked, explaining that Caitlyn was the stricter one between the two parents.

Back in 2019, Kendall opened up to Vogue Australia about why she keeps her love life under wraps.

“For me, a lot of things are very special and very sacred, like my friends and relationships. I personally think that bringing things into the public makes everything so much messier,” she shared.

That rule has long been respected by the family behind the cameras. Keeping Up With the Kardashians executive producer Farnaz Farjam revealed in 2021 that Kendall has always waited at least a year before allowing a boyfriend on the show.

“She doesn't always know what people's intentions are,” Farnaz explained.

Still, fans have seen a few A-list romances over the years — from her teen spark with Harry Styles to her two-year relationship with NBA star Devin Booker. Most recently, she dated rapper Bad Bunny, but reports said that the pair split in late 2023.

