Kendall Jenner Turns Heads by Showing Off Her Enviable Abs in New Photo
Jan. 15 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET
Kendall Jenner turned heads in a recent Instagram post, showing off her famously toned abs in a look that was both casual and effortlessly chic.
She posed against a building wall, letting the sunlight highlight her relaxed yet polished style.
The model wore a butter-yellow Alo lounge set, perfectly paired with a green bag and black flats. A pop of color came from a red hair clip, while sunglasses perched atop her head added a playful, laid-back vibe.
In one close-up shot, Jenner lifted her sweater to reveal a peek of her sports bra, putting her sculpted midsection front and center.
In other photos, the reality TV star was captured sitting curled up in the front seat of a car, offering a more candid moment.
A third snap showed her turned to the side, lifting her sweater while staring at the wall, highlighting her toned physique from a different angle.
Fans flooded the comments section with heart emojis, doting on the model.
This flirty carousel comes just days after Jenner shared another attention‑grabbing snap on Instagram — a sultry mirror selfie in a plunging black top that sent fans into a frenzy online.
Has Kendall Jenner Gotten Plastic Surgery?
Recently, Jenner revealed the "only" cosmetic procedure she's had done.
"I swear to God, I've done two rounds of baby Botox in my forehead [and] that’s it," she shared during an appearance on Owen Thiele's “In Your Dreams” podcast on Friday, January 9. "[That's] the only thing I’ve ever injected."
No Surgeries
Then she made sure to clear the air about internet rumors that she's had "a full facial reconstruction."
"I'm here to tell you the truth, which is that I've never had any plastic surgery on my face. Nothing," she told listeners. "I've never had any work done, and — I told you — the only I've done twice [is] baby Botox in my forehead. I didn't love it, and I don't love it."
However, she admitted she "sometimes" considers getting Botox again, "But then I’m, like, 'My eyebrows are so straight and low to my eyes that I actually really enjoy the movement that I have.'"
'Damaging'
Jenner described the rumors about her appearance as "damaging," saying she frequently comes across videos online of licensed doctors trying to inaccurately "break down all the surgeries [and] all the work I've had done."
"Sometimes we just have curiosity, [but] it can affect young people in such an interesting way because then they see that and they're like, 'Oh, my God, that’s what I have to do to look like that?'" the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star said. "Then, they go do something silly, maybe at a young age, and they don't realize. We all make silly decisions at young ages and maybe things that later on we regret, and I think it's really scary."