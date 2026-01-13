Kendall Jenner Stuns in Racy Low-Cut Black Top: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Kendall Jenner is once again stealing the spotlight. The supermodel sent social media into a frenzy after sharing a sultry mirror selfie. Posted to Instagram, the photo showed Jenner snapping a mid-flash shot in what appeared to be a softly lit bathroom or dressing room.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @kendalljenner/Instagram Kendall Jenner shared a sultry mirror selfie on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

For the striking snap, Jenner wore a daring black top with a plunging neckline that instantly drew attention. The sleek design featured delicate ruffled details along the straps, adding a soft touch to the bold silhouette. The low-cut style highlighted her collarbone and décolletage. She completed the look with her dark hair styled in loose, glossy waves parted down the middle. Her makeup stayed polished and understated, featuring sculpted brows, gentle contouring and a deep rose lip that elevated the sultry vibe. Simple drop earrings added a final, refined touch.

Article continues below advertisement

The eye-catching post comes just after Jenner opened up about her future plans during a recent podcast appearance, revealing she hopes to have kids one day and already has a baby name list ready.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

When asked whether the names were “insane” or “nepo baby names,” Jenner made it clear she’s done with the conversation. "I think that it's kind of ridiculous. The whole name situation," she said on the “In Your Dreams with Owen Thiele” podcast on January 9. Although she noted she’ll ultimately decide when the time comes, Jenner admitted she’s already thought it through. "I definitely have my list. It's not crazy. I actually love my baby list. My baby name list."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: In Your Dreams With Owen Thiele/YouTube Kendall Jenner guest-starred on Owen Thiele's podcast.

Article continues below advertisement

While she didn’t share specific names, the reality star insisted her picks are far from over-the-top, explaining that she prefers something timeless. She added that the list is “normal,” saying she loves “like a good normal name. Like a beautiful normal name.”

Article continues below advertisement

Jenner also weighed in on whether she’d continue her family’s tradition of K names. "No, babe. Absolutely not," she said, while still leaving the door open to something slightly unconventional. "Joaquin Phoenix is an incredible name," Jenner shared. "It's a unique name, but it’s not, like, 'Doorbell.'"

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @kendalljenner/Instagram The reality star wore a low-cut black top with ruffled straps.

Article continues below advertisement

Pointing out that inspiration can come from anywhere, she added, "Brad Pitt is an incredible name."

Article continues below advertisement

During the same conversation, Jenner addressed cosmetic procedure rumors and revealed the “only” thing she’s ever tried. “I swear to God, I’ve done two rounds of baby Botox in my forehead [and] that’s it,” the Hulu personality, 30, said. “[That’s] the only thing I’ve ever injected.” “I’m here to tell you the truth, which is that I’ve never had any plastic surgery on my face. Nothing,” she told listeners. “I’ve never had any work done, and — I told you — the only I’ve done twice [is] baby Botox in my forehead. I didn’t love it and I don’t love it.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The model said she already has a baby name list.

Article continues below advertisement

Jenner admitted she “sometimes” thinks about doing Botox again, but quickly changes her mind. “But then I’m, like, ‘My eyebrows are so straight and low to my eyes that I actually really enjoy the movement that I have.’” Baby Botox, also known as “MicroTox,” uses smaller doses of botulinum toxin to soften fine lines, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Article continues below advertisement

The model went on to describe how constant online speculation about her looks can be “damaging,” especially when she sees videos of licensed doctors trying to incorrectly “break down all the surgeries [and] all the work I’ve had done.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @krisjenner/Instagram Kendall Jenner denied having plastic surgery on her face.

Article continues below advertisement

“Sometimes we just have curiosity, [but] it can affect young people in such an interesting way because then they see that and they’re like, ‘Oh, my God, that’s what I have to do to look like that?’” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum said. “Then, they go do something silly, maybe at a young age, and they don’t realize. We all make silly decisions at young ages and maybe things that later on we regret, and I think it’s really scary.”