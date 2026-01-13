or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Kendall Jenner
OK LogoNEWS

Kendall Jenner Stuns in Racy Low-Cut Black Top: Photos

kendall jenner racy low cut black top photos
Source: MEGA;@kendalljenner/Instagram

Kendall Jenner looked stunning in a low-cut black top.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 13 2026, Updated 11:47 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Kendall Jenner is once again stealing the spotlight.

The supermodel sent social media into a frenzy after sharing a sultry mirror selfie. Posted to Instagram, the photo showed Jenner snapping a mid-flash shot in what appeared to be a softly lit bathroom or dressing room.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Kendall Jenner shared a sultry mirror selfie on Instagram.
Source: @kendalljenner/Instagram

Kendall Jenner shared a sultry mirror selfie on Instagram.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

For the striking snap, Jenner wore a daring black top with a plunging neckline that instantly drew attention. The sleek design featured delicate ruffled details along the straps, adding a soft touch to the bold silhouette. The low-cut style highlighted her collarbone and décolletage.

She completed the look with her dark hair styled in loose, glossy waves parted down the middle. Her makeup stayed polished and understated, featuring sculpted brows, gentle contouring and a deep rose lip that elevated the sultry vibe. Simple drop earrings added a final, refined touch.

Article continues below advertisement

The eye-catching post comes just after Jenner opened up about her future plans during a recent podcast appearance, revealing she hopes to have kids one day and already has a baby name list ready.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @kendalljenner/Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

When asked whether the names were “insane” or “nepo baby names,” Jenner made it clear she’s done with the conversation.

"I think that it's kind of ridiculous. The whole name situation," she said on the “In Your Dreams with Owen Thiele” podcast on January 9.

Although she noted she’ll ultimately decide when the time comes, Jenner admitted she’s already thought it through.

"I definitely have my list. It's not crazy. I actually love my baby list. My baby name list."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: In Your Dreams With Owen Thiele/YouTube

Kendall Jenner guest-starred on Owen Thiele's podcast.

Article continues below advertisement

While she didn’t share specific names, the reality star insisted her picks are far from over-the-top, explaining that she prefers something timeless.

She added that the list is “normal,” saying she loves “like a good normal name. Like a beautiful normal name.”

Article continues below advertisement

Jenner also weighed in on whether she’d continue her family’s tradition of K names.

"No, babe. Absolutely not," she said, while still leaving the door open to something slightly unconventional.

"Joaquin Phoenix is an incredible name," Jenner shared. "It's a unique name, but it’s not, like, 'Doorbell.'"

MORE ON:
Kendall Jenner

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
image of The reality star wore a low-cut black top with ruffled straps.
Source: @kendalljenner/Instagram

The reality star wore a low-cut black top with ruffled straps.

Article continues below advertisement

Pointing out that inspiration can come from anywhere, she added, "Brad Pitt is an incredible name."

Article continues below advertisement

During the same conversation, Jenner addressed cosmetic procedure rumors and revealed the “only” thing she’s ever tried.

“I swear to God, I’ve done two rounds of baby Botox in my forehead [and] that’s it,” the Hulu personality, 30, said. “[That’s] the only thing I’ve ever injected.”

“I’m here to tell you the truth, which is that I’ve never had any plastic surgery on my face. Nothing,” she told listeners. “I’ve never had any work done, and — I told you — the only I’ve done twice [is] baby Botox in my forehead. I didn’t love it and I don’t love it.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of The model said she already has a baby name list.
Source: MEGA

The model said she already has a baby name list.

Article continues below advertisement

Jenner admitted she “sometimes” thinks about doing Botox again, but quickly changes her mind.

“But then I’m, like, ‘My eyebrows are so straight and low to my eyes that I actually really enjoy the movement that I have.’”

Baby Botox, also known as “MicroTox,” uses smaller doses of botulinum toxin to soften fine lines, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Article continues below advertisement

The model went on to describe how constant online speculation about her looks can be “damaging,” especially when she sees videos of licensed doctors trying to incorrectly “break down all the surgeries [and] all the work I’ve had done.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Kendall Jenner denied having plastic surgery on her face.
Source: @krisjenner/Instagram

Kendall Jenner denied having plastic surgery on her face.

Article continues below advertisement

“Sometimes we just have curiosity, [but] it can affect young people in such an interesting way because then they see that and they’re like, ‘Oh, my God, that’s what I have to do to look like that?’” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum said. “Then, they go do something silly, maybe at a young age, and they don’t realize. We all make silly decisions at young ages and maybe things that later on we regret, and I think it’s really scary.”

Jenner also addressed long-standing “nose job allegations.”

“As I got older, I grew into my nose, like it did look wider and it did feel bigger on my face when I was younger,” she explained. “I also … did Accutane for my acne, and there’s a theory on TikTok that acne shrinks your nose and, you guys, I swear it’s true.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.