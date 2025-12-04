Kendall Jenner Shows Off Her Long, Lean Legs in Fuzzy Thigh Slit Dress: Photo

Article continues below advertisement

Kendall Jenner knows how to highlight her assets! The supermodel showed up to the L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth 20th anniversary gala on December 2 in a dress that looked like it was pulled straight from a high-fashion winter mood board.

Source: @kendalljenner/Instagram Kendall Jenner wore a fuzzy white gown with a thigh-high slit at the L'Oréal gala.

She shared a carousel of photos from the night, including one shot where she’s stretched across a row of red theater seats, putting the dramatic thigh-high slit of her fuzzy gown on full display. The textured white dress wrapped around her like a luxe sherpa blanket, giving her an unexpectedly cozy-glam vibe.

Another photo showed Jenner perched on a bed in the same dress, giving a close-up of its feathery, shimmering texture while spotlighting her long legs. She captioned the post, “last night for @lorealparis Women of Worth gala wearing #bottegaveneta #WomenofWorth.”

She also shared a close-up of her peachy nude makeup, posing in profile with a messy bun that tied the whole soft-glam moment together. The chic fashion drop comes right after Jenner posted a set of Instagram pics showing her on the go — hitting Pilates and biking outdoors in a tiny matching brown workout set.

One mirror selfie showed her at an Alo gym wearing a brown sports bra and high-waisted shorts that showed off her midsection. She kept things effortless with a scarf tossed over her shoulders and a big leather tote, adding the caption “otw to pilates @alo.” Another shot caught her biking outside on a tree-lined path, smiling over her shoulder as the angle put her booty front and center. Fans wasted no time jumping into the comments section.

Source: @kendalljenner/Instagram The supermodel later shared photos showing off the cozy-glam look on Instagram.

“Excellent 👏🔥,” one wrote, while another said, “Nice bike indeed!” A third gushed, “the most perfect EVER 🔥.” A fourth chimed in, writing, “S O ❤️ G O R G E O U S ❤️.”

Source: MEGA Police recently dealt with a man repeatedly showing up at Kendall Jenner's home.

All that fun comes just days after news broke of a “scary situation” at Jenner’s Los Angeles home right before Thanksgiving. NBC4 reported that LAPD officers were called to her gated community after a man kept showing up outside her property late at night.

Officials said he arrived just after midnight on November 24, claiming he was there to meet Jenner. Security refused him entry, but he wouldn’t leave. Police showed up and warned him he’d be arrested for trespassing if he returned — but that didn’t stop him from continuing his mission.

Source: @kendalljenner/Instagram Kendal Jenner also posted workout photos.