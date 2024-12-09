Kendall Jenner Stuns in Risqué Outfit as She Shows Off Her Blonde Hair: Photos
Kendall Jenner gave fans a glimpse at her short-lived blonde era in a daring Instagram post.
The 29-year-old supermodel gave fans another look at the bold transformation she debuted back in September when she swapped her signature brunette locks for a striking blonde hue.
Now that she's returned to her natural hair color, Jenner shared a series of throwback snaps on Sunday, December 8, celebrating the lighter look.
In one photo, she posed confidently on a bed, sporting a white scoop-neck spaghetti strap top while showing off her voluminous platinum curls.
Another shot featured the star capturing a mirror selfie using her phone and MacBook camera while wearing the same outfit.
She also gave fans a glimpse of her fun side, snapping a photo of a photobooth strip from the Rhode launch event in October, where she posed with besties Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber.
“some blonde,” Jenner simply captioned the post.
Of course, fans flooded the comments section with compliments.
One person wrote, “So obsessed w blonde Kenny🔥,” while another gushed, My typ-A gurl 🎫.”
A third person compared her to Marilyn Monroe, stating: "Ok Marilyn," while a fourth replied, “But better🫶🤩👑✨."
The post comes shortly after Jenner wowed fans with a topless photo series for her Calzedonia campaign, where she modeled the brand’s signature tights.
“@calzedonia #calzedonia,” she captioned the sultry snaps posted on December 5.
Her stylist, Danie Michelle, gave some fashion insight into the look.
“Tights are my favorite accessory for fall — I always feel like they elevate any outfit and polish the leg. Tights were big for the last two seasons and they aren’t going away anytime soon!” she shared. "My favorite way to wear tights in the fall is with a miniskirt and turtleneck. There’s something about the covered yet exposed look that feels so crisp and confident."
On the same day, the reality TV star debuted her fresh brunette bob while stepping out in Calabasas for a meeting.
Sporting a brown cardigan, matching socks, leggings and mini Ugg boots, she kept it cozy while accessorizing with designer sunglasses and a black purse.
The star’s low-key outing with her assistant and bodyguard came amid fan speculation that she’d undergone cosmetic surgery following another topless photo she posted last month.
One follower questioned: "Did she get new implants?" while another said: "She definitely got a b--- job.
"She definitely enhanced her b------ size and now they’re noticeably bigger," a third claimed.
Jenner has long denied plastic surgery rumors.
"Come on now, people. Makeup does wonders. Honestly, people can make something up and really make other people believe it, and there's not much you can do about it," she said in an interview with Extra.
When the rumors resurfaced in 2017, she shot back, stating: “As a model, why would I have my face reconstructed? It doesn’t even make sense."