Kendall Jenner Shows Off Cleavage in Super Low-Cut Blazer at 2025 Met Gala: Photos
Kendall Jenner means business!
On Monday, May 5, the reality star had everyone talking as she made her way to the 2025 Met Gala in NYC.
For the star-studded night, Jenner, 29, stunned in a slate gray blazer that featured a cinched waist and plunging neckline, which framed her cleavage and a multilayered necklace.
The model paired the daring top with a matching floor-length skirt that featured a long train.
She styled her silky brunette tresses in loose waves and added some more jewelry for the final touches.
Jenner's ensemble divided social media users.
"This is so elegant. LOVE this," one fan raved on X, while another person declared, "She slayed so hard."
Others thought the outfit was a total miss, with one individual joking, "She looks like she just got a job application rejected."
"She shouldn't have never came on this one. Her worst look for the met ever in my eyes," another critic confessed, while one hater tweeted, "That’s the best she could come up with? Oh girl…"
The gala's theme this year is Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, which is based on the Costume Institute’s spring 2025 exhibition at the museum that honors Monica L. Miller’s 2009 book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity.
Jenner has been one of the Met Gala's red carpet staples since she started attending the high-profile event in 2014.
Last year, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians looked like a goddess in a never-before-worn dress from Alexander McQueen's 1999 Givenchy haute couture collection.
The theme that year was Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, and the 818 Tequila founder explained her gown captured the theme "in a very literal sense: It's beauty that’s been slept on."
"It’s been sleeping for the last 25 years. It’s literally a ‘sleeping beauty,'" she shared. "It’s such a special moment. I feel extremely honored that they’re allowing me to wear it."
Since no one had worn it, Jenner was nervous over whether or not the gown would look good on her.
"So the big moment of truth was, Does it fit me? And it literally fits me like a glove," she gushed at the time. "The rest is history, and it really feels meant to be in a way."
"The house of Givenchy is in a unique transition of creative directors, and the house opened its privately protected archives for Kendall at the Met," the star's stylist Dani Michelle explained to Vogue of the piece. "We did a ton of research, specifically on the work of the talented and remembered Alexander McQueen, and Kendall and I both fell in love with this dress. Shockingly, they had it."