Kendra Duggar Living in 'Private' Residence With Kids After Custody Release
March 28 2026, Published 12:37 p.m. ET
Kendra Duggar reportedly is staying in a "private" and low-key home with her four kids after she previously stayed in an Arkansas jail.
Kendra, 27, and her husband Joseph Duggar were charged with four counts of endangering the welfare of a minor in the second degree, and four counts of false imprisonment in the second degree.
Joseph Duggar Was Accused of Molestation
Joseph, 31, was previously accused of molesting a 9-year-old girl during a 2020 vacation earlier this month.
After Kendra's arrest on March 20, she was released on bail 90 minutes after going into custody. However, she allegedly didn't come home, according to People.
She reportedly told her husband that same night during a collect call from the Washington County Detention Facility that she had been "taken to a private residence."
Joseph and Kendra Duggar Spoke on the Phone on March 20
Joseph and Kendra chatted at around 8:11 p.m. on March 20, after not being able to come in contact with her two other times prior.
"Did you hear that I'm out here with, um, did you hear where I'm at and everything?" Kendra asked her husband. He then advised his wife to not tell him where she is.
"They brought me to a good place to stay that's very private," Kendra said.
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Jospeh Duggar Is Looking to God for Guidance
"So you're doing okay," Kendra wondered in the call, with Joseph saying he's "trying to keep [his] spirits up."
He also noted "reading the Bible has really been helpful and calming to think about all the situations." Kendra then asked if she should get him more reading material; however, he stopped talking back.
The call was recorded and paid for by the 19 Kids and Counting star, with Kendra hanging up after two minutes.
Kendra Duggar Will Appear in Court on April 29
Kendra's house was previously searched by the Tontitown Police Dept. and Arkansas Dept. of Human Services on March 19.
Due to the home investigation, she was charged with four misdemeanor counts each of false imprisonment and endangering the welfare of a child.
Her court date is scheduled for April 29. As for Joseph, he was transferred out of an Arkansas detention center, almost 10 days after he was charged.
The reality star was jailed at the facility after he was booked with two counts of lewd and lascivious behavior by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office on March 18.