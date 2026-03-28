Kendra Duggar Living in 'Private' Residence With Kids After Custody Release

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Kendra Duggar reportedly is staying in a "private" and low-key home with her four kids after she previously stayed in an Arkansas jail. Kendra, 27, and her husband Joseph Duggar were charged with four counts of endangering the welfare of a minor in the second degree, and four counts of false imprisonment in the second degree.

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Joseph Duggar Was Accused of Molestation

Source: TLC Josh Duggar was accused of molestation.

Joseph, 31, was previously accused of molesting a 9-year-old girl during a 2020 vacation earlier this month. After Kendra's arrest on March 20, she was released on bail 90 minutes after going into custody. However, she allegedly didn't come home, according to People. She reportedly told her husband that same night during a collect call from the Washington County Detention Facility that she had been "taken to a private residence."

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Joseph and Kendra Duggar Spoke on the Phone on March 20

Source: @littleduggarfamily/Instagram Kendra and Joseph Duggar share four kids together.

Joseph and Kendra chatted at around 8:11 p.m. on March 20, after not being able to come in contact with her two other times prior. "Did you hear that I'm out here with, um, did you hear where I'm at and everything?" Kendra asked her husband. He then advised his wife to not tell him where she is. "They brought me to a good place to stay that's very private," Kendra said.

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Jospeh Duggar Is Looking to God for Guidance

Source: MEGA Kendra and Joseph Duggar were both charged with four counts of endangering the welfare of a minor.

"So you're doing okay," Kendra wondered in the call, with Joseph saying he's "trying to keep [his] spirits up." He also noted "reading the Bible has really been helpful and calming to think about all the situations." Kendra then asked if she should get him more reading material; however, he stopped talking back. The call was recorded and paid for by the 19 Kids and Counting star, with Kendra hanging up after two minutes.

Kendra Duggar Will Appear in Court on April 29

Source: @littleduggarfamily/Instagram Kendra Duggar's court date will be on April 29.