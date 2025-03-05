Kendra Wilkinson Claps Back After Slamming Critics Who Called Her 'Old': 'So Be It'
Kendra Wilkinson shot back at naysayers who are critiquing her looks.
The former Playboy model took to Instagram Story on March 4 to write, “If I look old then so be it. I don’t care as much as a-------- do.”
“God bless haters today,” Wilkinson added. “Too busy.” This is not the first time The Girls Next Door alum addressed critics. As OK! reported, on January 22, Wilkinson shared a selfie and addressed putting on some pounds.
“A little weight gain and aging isn’t something I call a failure and I do enough every day to keep myself standing upright, healthy, mentally healthy and smiling,” she shared. “Overcoming challenges just shape us into new people and I’m willing to live and learn and grow through it all while staying focused and motivated.”
She also stated she was “embracing life a little differently nowadays” after undergoing her fair “share of hardships and setbacks.”
“I've learned how to rise above and let life flow,” she admitted. “Let go and only invite positive thinking in.”
- Kendra Wilkinson Declares She's 'Not a Failure' Despite Gaining Weight
- Kendra Wilkinson, 39, Admits She's Gained Weight and Aged Since Her Playboy Days — But 'for Once' Feels 'Good and Mentally Healthy'
- Kendra Wilkinson Praised for Sharing Sultry Pole Dancing Video After Blasting Body-Shaming Trolls: 'Slay'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Wilkinson previously addressed her figure on January 12. “Yes, I've gained weight,” she said alongside a photo and video of herself showing off her body in a pair of leggings and a tank top. “Yes, I'm aging. Yes, I'm not that girl I was before (Playboy girl) 🤣. But for once in a long time I feel good and mentally healthy. Kids are my everything. Feeling pretty balanced. Working out and cooking a lot more. Golf, work. No housekeeper or nanny."
The former girlfriend of Hugh Hefner directly addressed critics in the post, sharing, “For those of you hating on my new weight, 40 yr old face please know that I’m happy, healthy and at peace in life finally. Leave me alone and respect that I’m where I actually want to be finally all together."
Body aside, Wilkinson also spoke to something else people have come at her for — drinking too much. “Almost 40 is feeling amazing and yes to the people criticizing my alcohol intake…I hear you and that will be monitored better,” she said. “Drinking too much is definitely drinking too much but you know what’s coming up in JUNE…. Shots. 😂. Love ya.”