Kendra Wilkinson Claps Back After Slamming Critics Who Called Her 'Old': 'So Be It'

Kendra Wilkinson shot back at naysayers who are critiquing her looks.

“God bless haters today,” Wilkinson added. “Too busy.” This is not the first time The Girls Next Door alum addressed critics. As OK! reported , on January 22, Wilkinson shared a selfie and addressed putting on some pounds.

The former Playboy model took to Instagram Story on March 4 to write, “If I look old then so be it. I don’t care as much as a-------- do.”

“A little weight gain and aging isn’t something I call a failure and I do enough every day to keep myself standing upright, healthy, mentally healthy and smiling,” she shared. “Overcoming challenges just shape us into new people and I’m willing to live and learn and grow through it all while staying focused and motivated.”

She also stated she was “embracing life a little differently nowadays” after undergoing her fair “share of hardships and setbacks.”

“I've learned how to rise above and let life flow,” she admitted. “Let go and only invite positive thinking in.”