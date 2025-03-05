or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Reality Tv > kendra wilkinson
OK LogoREALITY TV

Kendra Wilkinson Claps Back After Slamming Critics Who Called Her 'Old': 'So Be It'

Photo of Kendra Wilkinson
Source: @kendrawilkinson/Instagram

Kendra Wilkinson slammed critics who called her 'old.'

By:

March 5 2025, Published 3:46 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Kendra Wilkinson shot back at naysayers who are critiquing her looks.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Kendra Wilkinson
Source: @kendrawilkinson/Instagram

Kendra Wilkinson previously addressed her weight in an honest post.

Article continues below advertisement

The former Playboy model took to Instagram Story on March 4 to write, “If I look old then so be it. I don’t care as much as a-------- do.”

“God bless haters today,” Wilkinson added. “Too busy.” This is not the first time The Girls Next Door alum addressed critics. As OK! reported, on January 22, Wilkinson shared a selfie and addressed putting on some pounds.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Kendra Wilkinson
Source: @kendrawilkinson/Instagram

Kendra Wilkinson said she doesn't care if people think she looks old.

Article continues below advertisement

“A little weight gain and aging isn’t something I call a failure and I do enough every day to keep myself standing upright, healthy, mentally healthy and smiling,” she shared. “Overcoming challenges just shape us into new people and I’m willing to live and learn and grow through it all while staying focused and motivated.”

She also stated she was “embracing life a little differently nowadays” after undergoing her fair “share of hardships and setbacks.”

“I've learned how to rise above and let life flow,” she admitted. “Let go and only invite positive thinking in.”

MORE ON:
kendra wilkinson

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Kendra Wilkinson
Source: @kendrawilkinson/Instagram

Kendra Wilkinson formerly starred on 'The Girls Next Door.'

Article continues below advertisement

Wilkinson previously addressed her figure on January 12. “Yes, I've gained weight,” she said alongside a photo and video of herself showing off her body in a pair of leggings and a tank top. “Yes, I'm aging. Yes, I'm not that girl I was before (Playboy girl) 🤣. But for once in a long time I feel good and mentally healthy. Kids are my everything. Feeling pretty balanced. Working out and cooking a lot more. Golf, work. No housekeeper or nanny."

The former girlfriend of Hugh Hefner directly addressed critics in the post, sharing, “For those of you hating on my new weight, 40 yr old face please know that I’m happy, healthy and at peace in life finally. Leave me alone and respect that I’m where I actually want to be finally all together."

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Kendra Wilkinson
Source: @kendrawilkinson/Instagram

Kendra Wilkinson said she's 'happy, healthy and at peace.'

Body aside, Wilkinson also spoke to something else people have come at her for — drinking too much. “Almost 40 is feeling amazing and yes to the people criticizing my alcohol intake…I hear you and that will be monitored better,” she said. “Drinking too much is definitely drinking too much but you know what’s coming up in JUNE…. Shots. 😂. Love ya.”

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.