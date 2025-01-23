Kendra Wilkinson Declares She's 'Not a Failure' Despite Gaining Weight

The former Girls Next door star took to Instagram on January 22 to share a selfie. In the caption, Wilkinson addressed her body, writing, “A little weight gain and aging isn’t something I call a failure and I do enough every day to keep myself standing upright, healthy, mentally healthy and smiling. Overcoming challenges just shape us into new people and I’m willing to live and learn and grow through it all while staying focused and motivated.”

She noted she’s “embracing life a little differently nowadays” after undergoing her fair “share of hardships and setbacks.”

“I've learned how to rise above and let life flow,” she admitted. “Let go and only invite positive thinking in.”