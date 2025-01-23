Kendra Wilkinson Declares She's 'Not a Failure' Despite Gaining Weight
Kendra Wilkinson was a former Playboy star, where looks and your figure matter most, but she’s not letting the fact she’s gained a little weight get her down — in fact, she’s embracing it.
The former Girls Next door star took to Instagram on January 22 to share a selfie. In the caption, Wilkinson addressed her body, writing, “A little weight gain and aging isn’t something I call a failure and I do enough every day to keep myself standing upright, healthy, mentally healthy and smiling. Overcoming challenges just shape us into new people and I’m willing to live and learn and grow through it all while staying focused and motivated.”
She noted she’s “embracing life a little differently nowadays” after undergoing her fair “share of hardships and setbacks.”
“I've learned how to rise above and let life flow,” she admitted. “Let go and only invite positive thinking in.”
Wilkinson acknowledged she’s a mother who is “out here grinding,” as she is balancing a real estate career, being a parent and working in Hollywood.
This wasn’t the first time she addressed her body on Instagram.
“Yes, I’ve gained weight,” she shared at the time. “Yes, I’m aging. Yes, I’m not that girl I was before (playboy girl) but for once in a long time I feel good and mentally healthy. Kids are my everything. Feeling pretty balanced. Working out and cooking a lot more. Golf, work. No housekeeper or nanny.”
Wilkinson then blasted those “hating on” her weight and 40-year-old face, telling them she is “happy and healthy."
"Almost 40 is feeling amazing and yes to the people criticizing my alcohol intake…I hear you and that will be monitored better. Drinking too much is definitely drinking too much but you know what’s coming up in JUNE…. Shots. 😂. Love ya," she added regarding her apparent overconsumption of liquor while seemingly referring to her upcoming 40th birthday.
Wilkinson starred on Hugh Hefner’s reality show The Girls Next Door. It followed the life of three girlfriends of Hefner’s who lived in the Playboy Mansion, one of whom was Wilkinson. She moved out of the house when she met Hank Baskett.
Baskett and Wilkinson got married in 2009 but ended up divorcing in 2018.