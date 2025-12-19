Kennedy Family Slams 'Trump-Kennedy Center' Name Change: 'It's Downright Weird'
Dec. 19 2025, Published 1:19 p.m. ET
The Kennedy family is speaking out against a controversial decision to rename the iconic Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts as the "Trump-Kennedy Center."
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced on Thursday, December 18, that the Kennedy Center Board "unanimously" voted for the name change, claiming it recognized "the unbelievable work President Trump has done over the last year in saving the building."
Unsurprisingly, the Kennedy family quickly expressed their outrage over the unexpected alteration.
High-profile members of the family, including Robert F. Kennedy's grandson Joe Kennedy III, John F. Kennedy's niece Maria Shriver, and JFK's grandson Jack Schlossberg, took to social media to share their disapproval.
Maria, a long-time journalist and former first lady of California, didn't hold back in her Instagram post addressing the change. "The Kennedy Center was named after my uncle, President John F. Kennedy. It was named in his honor. He was a man who was interested in the arts, interested in culture, interested in education, language, history," she wrote.
"He brought the arts into the White House, and he and my Aunt Jackie amplified the arts, celebrated the arts, stood up for the arts and artists," she continued. "It is beyond comprehension that this sitting president has sought to rename this great memorial dedicated to President Kennedy. It is beyond wild that he would think adding his name in front of President Kennedy’s name is acceptable. It is not."
- Donald Trump Brags About Kennedy Center Renovations as He Declares It the 'New Trump Kennedy' Building in Rant
- 'None of Us Want to Be a Part of This Mess!': 'Les Misérables' Cast Members Boycott Event After Donald Trump Plans to Attend Performance at Kennedy Center
- Take That, Trump! Rosie O'Donnell May Get Kennedy Center Honor Under Biden's Presidency
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The former first lady went on to urge the American public to take notice of what she views as a troubling trend. "C’mon, my fellow Americans! Wake up! This is not dignified. This is not funny. This is way beneath the stature of the job. It’s downright weird," she emphasized. "It’s obsessive in a weird way. Just when you think someone can’t stoop any lower, down they go…"
Joe chimed in on X, comparing the move to renaming other monumental American landmarks. "The Kennedy Center is a living memorial to a fallen president and named for President Kennedy by federal law. It can no sooner be renamed than can someone rename the Lincoln Memorial, no matter what anyone says."
Jack also took to social media to challenge the White House’s claim of a unanimous vote. "KENNEDY CENTER RENAME. Microphones were muted and the board meeting and vote NOT unanimous," he tweeted.
He further stated, "Trump explicitly motivated to act by JACK FOR NEW YORK. Our campaign represents everything Trump can’t stand or defeat."
In another post, Jack urged his followers to make their voices heard. "SEND ME TO CONGRESS TO SMOKE THESE FOOLS — MAKE YOUR VOICE HEARD LOUD AND CLEAR — I won’t back down or be drowned out," he exclaimed.
Ohio Representative Joyce Beatty added to the criticism of the White House's narrative, stating, "For the record. This was not unanimous. I was muted on the call and not allowed to speak or voice my opposition to this move. Also for the record, this was not on the agenda. This was not consensus. This is censorship."