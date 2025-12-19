Kennedy Family Slams 'Trump-Kennedy Center' Name Change: 'It's Downright Weird'

Article continues below advertisement

The Kennedy family is speaking out against a controversial decision to rename the iconic Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts as the "Trump-Kennedy Center."

Source: MEGA The Kennedy family criticized the Kennedy Center name change.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced on Thursday, December 18, that the Kennedy Center Board "unanimously" voted for the name change, claiming it recognized "the unbelievable work President Trump has done over the last year in saving the building." Unsurprisingly, the Kennedy family quickly expressed their outrage over the unexpected alteration.

Source: MEGA Maria Shriver spoke out against adding Donald Trump’s name.

High-profile members of the family, including Robert F. Kennedy's grandson Joe Kennedy III, John F. Kennedy's niece Maria Shriver, and JFK's grandson Jack Schlossberg, took to social media to share their disapproval.

Source: MEGA The Kennedy Family voiced strong opposition online.

Maria, a long-time journalist and former first lady of California, didn't hold back in her Instagram post addressing the change. "The Kennedy Center was named after my uncle, President John F. Kennedy. It was named in his honor. He was a man who was interested in the arts, interested in culture, interested in education, language, history," she wrote. "He brought the arts into the White House, and he and my Aunt Jackie amplified the arts, celebrated the arts, stood up for the arts and artists," she continued. "It is beyond comprehension that this sitting president has sought to rename this great memorial dedicated to President Kennedy. It is beyond wild that he would think adding his name in front of President Kennedy’s name is acceptable. It is not."

The former first lady went on to urge the American public to take notice of what she views as a troubling trend. "C’mon, my fellow Americans! Wake up! This is not dignified. This is not funny. This is way beneath the stature of the job. It’s downright weird," she emphasized. "It’s obsessive in a weird way. Just when you think someone can’t stoop any lower, down they go…"

Source: MEGA Donald Trump bragged about the improvements made at the John F. Kennedy Center.

Joe chimed in on X, comparing the move to renaming other monumental American landmarks. "The Kennedy Center is a living memorial to a fallen president and named for President Kennedy by federal law. It can no sooner be renamed than can someone rename the Lincoln Memorial, no matter what anyone says."

The Kennedy Center is a living memorial to a fallen president and named for President Kennedy by federal law. It can no sooner be renamed than can someone rename the Lincoln Memorial, no matter what anyone says. https://t.co/VpZhNvx7So — Joe Kennedy III (@joekennedy) December 18, 2025 Source: @joekennedy/X

Jack also took to social media to challenge the White House’s claim of a unanimous vote. "KENNEDY CENTER RENAME. Microphones were muted and the board meeting and vote NOT unanimous," he tweeted. He further stated, "Trump explicitly motivated to act by JACK FOR NEW YORK. Our campaign represents everything Trump can’t stand or defeat." In another post, Jack urged his followers to make their voices heard. "SEND ME TO CONGRESS TO SMOKE THESE FOOLS — MAKE YOUR VOICE HEARD LOUD AND CLEAR — I won’t back down or be drowned out," he exclaimed.

