Keri Hilson Confesses Kissing Pal Ne-Yo In Their New Movie 'Hip Hop Family Christmas Wedding' Felt 'Fun' & 'Different'

In the past, the two sang on "Knock You Down," and Ne-Yo, 43, co-wrote "Pretty Girl Rock" with the actress, and it seems like it's not out of the realm of possibilities that they might team up together down the line. "We made such history with those two songs," Hilson shares. "We don't talk about it, but I think both of us are welcoming the change that film life presents us, and we've put a pause on music. Acting allows us to live in an alternative universe, and I think we're both enjoying that."

"We're always around each other," she adds of partnering up again. "We love each other as friends — it's strictly platonic. It's always been like that, so don't be fooled by how real we make those kisses! But we're close friends."