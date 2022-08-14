Hollywood Heartbreak! All Of The Celeb Couples Who Split This Summer
So much for summer lovin'! From short-lived flings to cheating accusations and divorces, Hollywood has seen a multitude of breakups over the past few months.
Scroll down to see which Hollywood lovebirds called it quits during the warmer weather.
Chelsea Handler & Jo Koy
After nearly a year together, comedians Chelsea Handler and Joy Koy revealed they were parting ways.
"It is with a heavy heart to announce that we have decided together that it is best for us to take a break from our relationship right now," Handler shared in July. "This man blew my heart open with love and because of him, my life experience has changed forever. To be loved and adored by @jokoy has been one of the greatest gifts of my life."
Emily Ratajkowski & Sebastian Bear-McClard
Fans were surprised to hear that Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard are ending their 4-year union. The pair, who share 1-year-old son Sylvester, haven't directly commented on the news, though the model "liked" a social media post about rumors that Bear-McClard was unfaithful.
Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson
Though fans were skeptical when Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian first sparked dating rumors, they lasted a solid nine months before calling it quits this August. While some sources believe the comedian's desire to get married scared off the reality star, others allege the romance simply ran its course.
Their work schedules, as well as living on opposite coasts, also contributed to the split.
Khloé Kardashian & Mystery Businessman
Earlier this summer, rumors swirled that Khloé Kardashian began seeing a private equity investor who she met through sister Kim. The businessman's identity was never revealed, and after less than two months, a source claimed things just "fizzled out."
An insider previously insisted that the romance wasn't serious, as the saw each other only once a week.
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro & Saffire Matos
Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro first started dating Saffire Matos in late 2020, and by summer 2021, they became engaged. Though they stayed together after the former was arrested for domestic violence, they split this July.
Victoria Brito & Braunwyn Windham-Burke
After nearly nine months together, reality star Braunwyn Windham-Burke and girlfriend Victoria Brito ended their romance, though they denied the infidelity buzz.
Ne-Yo & Crystal Renay Williams
Things became chaotic when Ne-Yo's wife, Crystal Renay Williams, publicly declared that the singer had been cheating on her for eight years. A few days later, divorce docs were revealed, with the date of separation listed as July 22.