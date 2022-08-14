Hollywood Heartbreak! All Of The Celeb Couples Who Split This Summer

After nearly a year together, comedians Chelsea Handler and Joy Koy revealed they were parting ways.

"It is with a heavy heart to announce that we have decided together that it is best for us to take a break from our relationship right now," Handler shared in July. "This man blew my heart open with love and because of him, my life experience has changed forever. To be loved and adored by @jokoy has been one of the greatest gifts of my life."