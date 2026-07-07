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Kesha Nearly Exposes Her Assets in Sultry Photo From Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding: Hot Photos

kesha turns heads at wedding event
Source: MEGA; @kesha/Instagram

Kesha flaunted her curves in glamorous photos from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding.

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July 7 2026, Published 7:22 a.m. ET

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Kesha is still soaking in the love after attending Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's star-studded wedding celebration.

The "Tik Tok" singer gave fans a peek inside the glamorous event by sharing a series of Instagram photos, including a sizzling selfie where she nearly suffered a wardrobe mishap while posing for the camera.

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image of The singer attended Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding alongside actress Anya Taylor-Joy.
Source: @kesha/Instagram

The singer attended Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding alongside actress Anya Taylor-Joy.

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In the close-up snap, Kesha flaunted her voluminous honey-blonde waves swept over one shoulder as she looked directly into the camera. Her plunging outfit featured a dramatic neckline, while her hair strategically covered part of her chest.

Another photo gave fans a closer look at her glowing glam, complete with smoky eye makeup, glossy nude lips and radiant skin. The singer also showed off her tattooed arms while posing inside what appeared to be the wedding venue.

Later, Kesha changed into a casual charcoal-gray T-shirt while getting ready, giving followers another behind-the-scenes glimpse from the memorable weekend.

She also revealed she attended the celebration with Anya Taylor-Joy, who looked elegant in a black mermaid-style gown with delicate spaghetti straps. The actress completed the look with sleek, slicked-back blonde hair cascading down her back.

She kept the caption simple, writing, "Love is in the air 💘."

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Source: @kesha/Instagram
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Fans Couldn't Get Enough

image of Kesha showed her honey-blonde hair in one selfie.
Source: @kesha/Instagram

Kesha showed her honey-blonde hair in one selfie.

Fans quickly flooded the comments section with compliments for the singer.

“You look GORGEOUS!” one person wrote.

Another added, “OH MY GODDDD.”

“Favorite swiftie ♥️😏,” a third gushed.

“OMG MOTHER🖤,” a fourth mentioned.

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A Star-Studded Celebration

image of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce tied the knot on July 3.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce tied the knot on July 3.

As OK! previously reported, Swift and Kelce tied the knot in a celebrity-filled ceremony officiated by Adam Sandler on July 3.

The newlyweds confirmed their marriage by displaying "JUST&T MARRIED!" across the giant screens outside New York City's Madison Square Garden following the ceremony.

Kesha Is Back on Tour

image of Kesha’s The Freedom Tour continues through the end of August.
Source: MEGA

Kesha’s The Freedom Tour continues through the end of August.

While celebrating with friends at the wedding, Kesha has also been keeping busy with her music career.

The Freedom Tour kicked off on May 23 in Chula Vista, Calif., and is scheduled to wrap on August 30 at the Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville, Ind.

Ahead of the tour, Kesha shared what she hopes fans will experience during the shows.

"We have gone through it and we have made it to freedom," she told Out. "I want to absolutely bathe in the love and goodness. It really has been so healing. My Animals are the love of my life. It's my longest relationship by far. I'm spending time in very c---- outfits with people who I love the most. It's the best."

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