NEWS Kesha Nearly Pops Out of Lace Dress as She Dishes on Joining New Dating App for 'Sexually Liberated' People Source: @kesha/Instagram Kesha stunned in a plunging lace dress while opening up about her new partnership with a dating app.

Kesha’s not holding back — on stage or in the dating world!

In a sizzling Instagram reel, the “Blow” singer revealed she’s officially back on the market, writing, “I’VE PARTNERED WITH @FEELDCO, A DATING APP FOR CURIOUS, OPEN-MINDED PEOPLE, FOR MY T--- OUT TOUR IN ORDER TO BRING OUR SEXUALLY LIBERATED SELVES AND GIVE US A PLACE TO FLIRT, MEET, CONNECT AND DANCE. DOWNLOAD THE APP AT THE LINK IN MY BIO TO ACCESS A TREAT EXCLUSIVE TO FEELD MEMBERS.”

Source: @kesha/Instagram The singer partnered with Feeld, a dating app for open-minded people.

In the video, Kesha rocked a dramatic two-toned black and white lace dress with a plunging neckline that nearly spilled open as she talked about her new favorite app. “I have partnered with Feeld, a dating app that I actually found out about on a terrible first date. The guy showed up, and he was like a foot shorter and 10 years younger,” she explained of how she first joined.

Despite the awkward meetup, the singer took away something positive. “I found out about this place where you can go and be your authentic self. So, if you are curious and are craving connection, just for who you really are and authenticity, then you should download Feeld," she said. Kesha, never one to shy away from keeping things spicy, continued, “And you should come and take your t---- out with me this summer and we should connect and get a little freaky, if you want.”

Source: @kesha/Instagram In an Instagram video, Kesha wore a lacy dress as she talked about the app.

Before that, the "This is Me" hitmaker reminded fans of her upcoming concert. “Kesha here, getting ready for the last shot of the day. I just want to tell you about T--- Out. Have you heard?” she said, referring to her upcoming T--- Out Tour, which hits arenas and amphitheaters across North America alongside Scissor Sisters this summer. The tour supports her new upcoming album, (PERIOD.).

Source: @kesha/Instagram Kesha also teased her 2025 T--- Out Tour with Scissor Sisters.

The Grammy-nominated star hyped up the theme, saying, “We are all taking our t--- out this summer on my tour.”

Her post comes just after she officially dropped news about the cheekily named tour. "The most political thing we can do right now is love. Love ourselves and love each other," Kesha said in a statement. “Americans need to have more safe, consensual s--. Our administration is so disembodied and disconnected." "I’m going T--- OUT this summer to bring as much safety, fun, acceptance, love, connection and celebration to this country because we are just as much the fabric of this FREE nation as anyone else," she added. "We will not be quiet, and we will fight through joy! I think it’s time to make LOVE, not content. LOVE, not anger. LOVE, not hatred, and love, not war."

Source: @kesha/Instagram The 'Joyride' hitmaker said the upcoming tour is all about love, fun and being yourself.

The "Blah Blah Blah" crooner even threw in a helpful pro tip for concertgoers. "Color-coded options will be available soon, but this summer wear RED if you are single, h----, and down to flirt! Let’s fight chaos with love, so let’s see how much love we can bring to the summer of 2025," she shared.

And, of course, the "Animal" singer couldn’t resist a playful nudge about her own dating life. "And along the way, I’m looking for a sugar daddy, so if you bring a tall, hot, single friend, you get extra animal points. Let’s help each other find some love and connection this summer. Let’s go t--- out!" Kesha quipped.