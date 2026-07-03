or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Taylor Swift
OK LogoNEWS

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding: Adam Sandler Serves as Officiant

split of Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce & Adam Sandler.
Source: mega

Adam Sandler officiated Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 3 2026, Updated 8:20 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce tapped Adam Sandler to officiate their wedding for their July 3 wedding at Madison Square Garden.

According to People, the comedian, 59, is a "friend" of the couple, per a press release. The actor costarred with Kelce in the 2025 movie Happy Gilmore 2.

The duo didn't have a wedding party — the pop star had her brother, Austin Swift, as her Man of Honor, while the football player's brother, Jason Kelce, was his Best Man.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

taylor swift travis kelce wedding adam sandler serves officiant
Source: mega

Adam has been a fan of Taylor, 36, for quite some time.

He attended the Eras Tour in October 2023 with his two daughters, Sunny, 17, and Sadie, 20.

"Taylor is incredible," Adam previously said. "Taylor is so d--- nice to my family and has always been. My kids have met Taylor a bunch of times over the years, and she's ridiculously nice to them and warm."

In the same interview, Adam also praised Travis.

"Travis is such a gentle, nice guy, and funny as h---," the A-lister said. "He's like the guys I grew up with. When I was with Travis, it reminded me of my buddies in high school and just being able to laugh and say the things you want to say."

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
Taylor Swift

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

taylor swift travis kelce wedding adam sandler serves officiant
Source: MEGA/Unsplash

As OK! previously reported, the beloved couple said "I do" during a sweet wedding ceremony at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Friday, July 3, the pop star's rep confirmed.

The guest list was stacked with a slew of A-listers, including Lena Dunham, Jack Antonoff, Abigail Anderson, Erin Andrews, Charissa Thompson, Greg Olsen and Aric Jones, Zoë Kravitz, Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Ashley Avignone, Sabrina Carpenter, Selena Gomez, the Haim sisters, Aaron Dessner. Ed Sheeran, Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Fergie, Dakota Johnson, Julianne Moore, Adam Sandler, Jimmy Fallon, Ethan Hawke, Nikki Glaser, Cooper Kupp, Benson Boone, Kelsea Ballerini, Miranda Lambert, Hugh Grant, Sombr, Machine Gun Kelly, Tommy Hilfiger, , Graham Norton, Jessica Chastain, Camila Cabello and more.

taylor swift travis kelce wedding adam sandler serves officiant
Source: MEGA/Unsplash

The night before, the "Cruel Summer" songstress and her now-husband hosted an intimate rehearsal dinner at MSG's Infosys Theater on Thursday, July 2.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.