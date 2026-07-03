Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding: Adam Sandler Serves as Officiant

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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce tapped Adam Sandler to officiate their wedding for their July 3 wedding at Madison Square Garden. According to People, the comedian, 59, is a "friend" of the couple, per a press release. The actor costarred with Kelce in the 2025 movie Happy Gilmore 2. The duo didn't have a wedding party — the pop star had her brother, Austin Swift, as her Man of Honor, while the football player's brother, Jason Kelce, was his Best Man.

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Source: mega

Adam has been a fan of Taylor, 36, for quite some time. He attended the Eras Tour in October 2023 with his two daughters, Sunny, 17, and Sadie, 20. "Taylor is incredible," Adam previously said. "Taylor is so d--- nice to my family and has always been. My kids have met Taylor a bunch of times over the years, and she's ridiculously nice to them and warm." In the same interview, Adam also praised Travis. "Travis is such a gentle, nice guy, and funny as h---," the A-lister said. "He's like the guys I grew up with. When I was with Travis, it reminded me of my buddies in high school and just being able to laugh and say the things you want to say."

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Source: MEGA/Unsplash

Source: MEGA/Unsplash