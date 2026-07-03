Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding: Adam Sandler Serves as Officiant
July 3 2026, Updated 8:20 p.m. ET
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce tapped Adam Sandler to officiate their wedding for their July 3 wedding at Madison Square Garden.
According to People, the comedian, 59, is a "friend" of the couple, per a press release. The actor costarred with Kelce in the 2025 movie Happy Gilmore 2.
The duo didn't have a wedding party — the pop star had her brother, Austin Swift, as her Man of Honor, while the football player's brother, Jason Kelce, was his Best Man.
Adam has been a fan of Taylor, 36, for quite some time.
He attended the Eras Tour in October 2023 with his two daughters, Sunny, 17, and Sadie, 20.
"Taylor is incredible," Adam previously said. "Taylor is so d--- nice to my family and has always been. My kids have met Taylor a bunch of times over the years, and she's ridiculously nice to them and warm."
In the same interview, Adam also praised Travis.
"Travis is such a gentle, nice guy, and funny as h---," the A-lister said. "He's like the guys I grew up with. When I was with Travis, it reminded me of my buddies in high school and just being able to laugh and say the things you want to say."
- Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Rumored Madison Square Garden Wedding Deemed 'Tacky' by Critics: 'Her Whole Life Is a Show'
- Who Are Travis Kelce's Groomsmen? Everything to Know Before His Rumored MSG Wedding to Taylor Swift
- Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Reported Wedding Guest List Revealed as A-List Stars Arrive at Rehearsal Dinner
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
As OK! previously reported, the beloved couple said "I do" during a sweet wedding ceremony at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Friday, July 3, the pop star's rep confirmed.
The guest list was stacked with a slew of A-listers, including Lena Dunham, Jack Antonoff, Abigail Anderson, Erin Andrews, Charissa Thompson, Greg Olsen and Aric Jones, Zoë Kravitz, Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Ashley Avignone, Sabrina Carpenter, Selena Gomez, the Haim sisters, Aaron Dessner. Ed Sheeran, Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Fergie, Dakota Johnson, Julianne Moore, Adam Sandler, Jimmy Fallon, Ethan Hawke, Nikki Glaser, Cooper Kupp, Benson Boone, Kelsea Ballerini, Miranda Lambert, Hugh Grant, Sombr, Machine Gun Kelly, Tommy Hilfiger, , Graham Norton, Jessica Chastain, Camila Cabello and more.
The night before, the "Cruel Summer" songstress and her now-husband hosted an intimate rehearsal dinner at MSG's Infosys Theater on Thursday, July 2.