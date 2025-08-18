or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Breaking News
OK LogoBREAKING NEWS

'Ketamine Queen' Jasveen Sangha to Plead Guilty in Matthew Perry Overdose Case

Photo of Matthew Perry
Source: MEGA

Jasveen Sangha, widely known as the 'Ketamine Queen,' has agreed to plead guilty in connection with the October 2023 overdose death of actor Matthew Perry.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 18 2025, Updated 5:04 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Jasveen Sangha, widely known as the “Ketamine Queen,” has agreed to plead guilty in connection with the overdose death of Matthew Perry.

Sangha, 42, faces a minimum of 11 years in prison after agreeing to plead guilty to five counts, including distributing ketamine resulting in death and maintaining a “drug-involved” premises. Her trial is expected to take place in the coming months.

Sangha is the last of five people charged in connection with Perry’s October 2023 death. The “Ketamine Queen” is believed to have supplied Perry with the ketamine that led to his death.

Article continues below advertisement

Matthew's Former Doctor Pleaded Guilty

Photo of Salvador Plasencia is facing nearly 40 years in prison.
Source: MEGA

Salvador Plasencia is facing nearly 40 years in prison.

In July, Perry’s doctor, Salvador Plasencia, pleaded guilty to supplying the Friends actor with ketamine, though not the fatal doses. The doctor entered his plea in a federal courthouse on July 23, following a deal with prosecutors, according to NBC News.

A judge has allowed the physician to remain out on bond until his sentencing hearing set for December 3. He faces a potential sentence of up to 40 years in prison, along with three years of supervised release and a fine of at least $2 million as part of his agreement with prosecutors.

Article continues below advertisement

5 People Were Charged in Connection to Perry's Death

Photo of Five people were charged in connection to Perry's 2023 death.
Source: MEGA

Five people were charged in connection to Perry's 2023 death.

Three other defendants — Erik Fleming, Kenneth Iwamasa and Mark Chavez — have also agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy to supply ketamine.

The arrests in connection with Perry’s death were made nine months after the Fools Rush In star was found dead in his jacuzzi. In December 2023, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office determined that Perry, who openly battled substance abuse, died from the "acute effects of ketamine."

MORE ON:
BREAKING NEWS

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The DEA Launched an Investigation Into Matthew Perry's Death

Photo of Matthew Perry was known to deal with substance abuse issues.
Source: MEGA

Matthew Perry was known to deal with substance abuse issues.

The autopsy also noted drowning, coronary artery disease and the influence of buprenorphine — a treatment for opioid addiction — as contributing factors. An LAPD spokesperson revealed in May 2024 that a federal Drug Enforcement Administration investigation into Perry's death had been launched.

U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California Martin Estrada said at one point that the defendants distributed approximately "20 vials for approximately $50,000 in cash" to Perry through Iwamasa, Perry's live-in assistant.

Matthew Perry's Assistant Is Accused of Fatal Injection

Photo of Matthew Perry's former assistant is accused of injecting Perry on the day of his death,
Source: MEGA

Matthew Perry's former assistant is accused of injecting the actor on the day of his death,

Iwamasa was accused of injecting Perry twice the day he died: once at 8:30 a.m. and again at 12:45 p.m. when he was watching a movie, documents stated.

“Approximately 40 minutes later, Victim M.P. asked defendant to prepare the jacuzzi for Victim M.P. and told defendant, ‘shoot me up with a big one,’ referring to another shot of ketamine,” the court document said.

After injecting Perry with the third shot in six hours, his assistant went to run errands, per the documents, and when he came down, Perry was face down in the pool.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.