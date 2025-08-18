BREAKING NEWS 'Ketamine Queen' Jasveen Sangha to Plead Guilty in Matthew Perry Overdose Case Source: MEGA Jasveen Sangha, widely known as the 'Ketamine Queen,' has agreed to plead guilty in connection with the October 2023 overdose death of actor Matthew Perry. Brianna Sainez Contact us by Email Aug. 18 2025, Updated 5:04 p.m. ET

Jasveen Sangha, widely known as the “Ketamine Queen,” has agreed to plead guilty in connection with the overdose death of Matthew Perry. Sangha, 42, faces a minimum of 11 years in prison after agreeing to plead guilty to five counts, including distributing ketamine resulting in death and maintaining a “drug-involved” premises. Her trial is expected to take place in the coming months. Sangha is the last of five people charged in connection with Perry’s October 2023 death. The “Ketamine Queen” is believed to have supplied Perry with the ketamine that led to his death.

Matthew's Former Doctor Pleaded Guilty

Source: MEGA Salvador Plasencia is facing nearly 40 years in prison.

In July, Perry’s doctor, Salvador Plasencia, pleaded guilty to supplying the Friends actor with ketamine, though not the fatal doses. The doctor entered his plea in a federal courthouse on July 23, following a deal with prosecutors, according to NBC News. A judge has allowed the physician to remain out on bond until his sentencing hearing set for December 3. He faces a potential sentence of up to 40 years in prison, along with three years of supervised release and a fine of at least $2 million as part of his agreement with prosecutors.

5 People Were Charged in Connection to Perry's Death

Source: MEGA Five people were charged in connection to Perry's 2023 death.

Three other defendants — Erik Fleming, Kenneth Iwamasa and Mark Chavez — have also agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy to supply ketamine. The arrests in connection with Perry’s death were made nine months after the Fools Rush In star was found dead in his jacuzzi. In December 2023, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office determined that Perry, who openly battled substance abuse, died from the "acute effects of ketamine."

The DEA Launched an Investigation Into Matthew Perry's Death

Source: MEGA Matthew Perry was known to deal with substance abuse issues.

The autopsy also noted drowning, coronary artery disease and the influence of buprenorphine — a treatment for opioid addiction — as contributing factors. An LAPD spokesperson revealed in May 2024 that a federal Drug Enforcement Administration investigation into Perry's death had been launched. U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California Martin Estrada said at one point that the defendants distributed approximately "20 vials for approximately $50,000 in cash" to Perry through Iwamasa, Perry's live-in assistant.

Matthew Perry's Assistant Is Accused of Fatal Injection

Source: MEGA Matthew Perry's former assistant is accused of injecting the actor on the day of his death,