Kevin Bacon Channels 'Footloose' in Fun Shimmy Video on 67th Birthday Featuring Wife Kyra Sedgwick: Watch

He's still got it! Kevin Bacon showed off how he can still move like he did in Footloose during a fun video he shared in celebration of turning 67.

Bacon and his wife, Kyra Sedgwick, walked down an outdoor path while staring adoringly at each other before breaking into dance. The Tremors star started doing a playful shimmy, while Sedgwick, 59, bopped back and forth and added a cute twirl.

"A little birthday shimmy," Bacon captioned the Tuesday, July 8, Instagram post, while the words, "Shimmying into 67" appeared on the screen. The duo danced to the "There She Goes" remix by Cyril, Moonlght and The La's.