Kevin Bacon Channels 'Footloose' in Fun Shimmy Video on 67th Birthday Featuring Wife Kyra Sedgwick: Watch
He's still got it! Kevin Bacon showed off how he can still move like he did in Footloose during a fun video he shared in celebration of turning 67.
Bacon and his wife, Kyra Sedgwick, walked down an outdoor path while staring adoringly at each other before breaking into dance. The Tremors star started doing a playful shimmy, while Sedgwick, 59, bopped back and forth and added a cute twirl.
"A little birthday shimmy," Bacon captioned the Tuesday, July 8, Instagram post, while the words, "Shimmying into 67" appeared on the screen. The duo danced to the "There She Goes" remix by Cyril, Moonlght and The La's.
Celebrities and Fans Went Wild for Kevin Bacon's Birthday Shimmy
Dancing With the Stars co-host Julianne Hough raved over the video, writing, "Happy Birthday!!!! I’m obsessed with you two!"
Country star Jennifer Nettles told her pal, "Happy Bday My Friend!!!!" while the actor's onscreen wife in Sirens, Julianne Moore, also sent birthday wishes in the comments section.
"What a cutie of a shimmy!" one fan gushed about the video, while a second added, "Moving like your not a day over 47. Happy birthday young man."
Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick Are One of Hollywood's Most Beloved Couples
Bacon and Sedgwick celebrated their 36th wedding anniversary in September 2024, and are one of Tinseltown's most beloved celebrity acting couples.
The duo met while filming the 1988 movie Lemon Sky, marrying the same year the film was released.
Less than a year after their wedding, the couple welcomed their first child, son Travis Bacon, in June 1989. The pair added a daughter, Sosie Bacon, to their family in March 1992.
Kevin and Kyra continued to work together after Lemon Sky. Their other acting collaborations include 1991's Pyrates, 2004's Cavedweller and The Woodsman, as well as 2005's Loverboy, which Kevin also directed.
Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick Reunited Onscreen in 2025
Kevin and Kyra would then go 20 years without working together onscreen until the Netflix dramedy The Best You Can, which dropped in June.
The Closer alum talked about the challenges of acting alongside someone she knows so well during a daytime talk show appearance in April 2024.
"I think the thing you have to hide is the fact that you've known each other for 35 years," Kyra explained.
"You're usually playing strangers who meet," she added. "Hopefully we're good enough actors that you will believe us and buy into these characters and of course you will because it's not us at all. But it's great working together, it's really fun."