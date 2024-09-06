or
Kevin Costner Reunites With 'Bull Durham' Costar Susan Sarandon at the Venice Film Festival: 'Nothing Like Catching Up With an Old Friend'

kevin costner susan sarandon reunite venice film festival pp
Source: MEGA

Costars Kevin Costner and Susan Sarandon reunited at the Venice Film Festival — 36 years after they starred in 'Bull Durham.'

By:

Sept. 6 2024, Published 6:02 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Bull Durham costars Kevin Costner and Susan Sarandon reunited on Thursday, September 5, at the 81st Venice International Film Festival.

“There’s nothing like catching up with an old friend,” Costner, 69, captioned a photo via Instagram. “Great to see you [Susan Sarandon] we’ve come a long way since our Bull Durham days.”

“I’m proud to have taken part in the @better_world_fund initiatives alongside Susan here at the #VeniceFilmFestival," he added.

kevin costner susan sarandon reunite venice film festival
Source: MEGA

The actress reunited with Kevin Costner in Italy.

Costner showed his expansive Western epic Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 2 at the film festival in Italy.

Meanwhile, the Thelma & Louise actress, 77, was an honoree of the Better World Fund.

“This significant occasion is dedicated to supporting women’s empowerment through the vector of art,” the Better World Fund explained the event's purpose.

“In the presence of our guests of honor Susan Sarandon and Kevin Costner, the historic and elegant setting of Cipriani Hotel provides the perfect backdrop for this inspiring initiative, promising an unforgettable symphony of art and philanthropy,” they continued.

kevin costner susan sarandon reunite venice film festival orion pictures
Source: ORION PICTURES

The pair starred in the 1988 flick together.

In a photo from the red carpet, Costner affectionately wrapped his arms around Sarandon.

Looking sharp in a black suit, the Yellowstone actor paired it with a crisp white button-down and glossy shoes, complementing Sarandon's elegant black jumpsuit embellished with a leather belt and a statement necklace.

kevin costner susan sarandon reunite venice film festival kevincostner ig
Source: @KEVINCOSTNER/INSTAGRAM

The duo posed together in a new photo.

MORE ON:
kevin costner
It's been 36 years since the romantic comedy baseball film Bull Durham, which earned Sarandon a Golden Globe nomination for her iconic role as Annie Savoy, premiered.

Costner and Sarandon's chemistry in the film will always be remembered.

"The physical ballet is where she just finally gets him," Costner, who plays the role of a veteran baseball catcher Crash Davis, said in a 2019 interview, referring to their steamy kitchen island scene.

"I’m wiping things off without ever taking my eyes off [her]; I'm clearing the table going and looking at her. What I like doing is taking a script and then finding the physical. So, I loaded up that island. When you really want somebody, [nothing] makes a difference. ‘This crashed? Oh, the milk spilled? Who gives a s---?’ And that leads to blowing on her toenails," the actor explained.

kevin costner susan sarandon reunite venice film festival
Source: MEGA

Kevin Costner is single after his divorce.

In May 2024, it was announced that the iconic Bull Durham House would be sold for $1.6 million.

“Whoever buys this home will love the house, yard, and workshop but also all that Durham has to offer as on of US News ‘Best Places to Live in the US,’” N.C. real estate agent and historic homes expert Adam Dickinson said.

