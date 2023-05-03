Kevin Costner Wears Wedding Ring While Cozying Up to 2 Women in Las Vegas 1 Day Before Christine Baumgartner Filed for Divorce
Kevin Costner seems to be keeping busy amid his impending divorce from longtime wife Christine Baumgartner.
One day before news broke that the Yellowstone actor's spouse officially filed for divorce after 18 years of marriage, Costner was seen wearing his wedding ring while cozying up to two women in Las Vegas.
"@kevincostnermodernwest what a pleasure it was to host this wonderful dinner at @milano_restaurant_bar for such a wonderful actor!" owner and chef of Milano Restaurant and Bar, Laura Migliorini, wrote alongside the sweet snap of herself with manager Laura Trent hugging The Guardian star, who was clearly still sporting his wedding band.
As more details have emerged about the breakdown of Costner's romance with the model — with whom he shares children Cayden, 15, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 12 — insiders claimed the Hollywood veteran's intense work schedule was to blame for the split.
"It's really knocked a hole in their family life," a source spilled to Radar of Costner's role on the Paramount+ series having a negative impact on their union. "The show is such a mega-hit, producers want it to go on forever! However, Christine wants her husband to hang up his cowboy hat, with an insider saying her patience is starting to fray."
"She wants a firm commitment this is his last season — or he might have to hit the dusty trail!" the insider continued.
However, the pair was not able to make the situation work. "It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action," Costner's representative confirmed in a Tuesday, May 2, statement. "We ask that his, Christine's and their children's privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time."
According to legal papers, Baumgartner cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the divorce and has requested joint custody of their three kids.
Daily Mail obtained the photos of Costner in Las Vegas.