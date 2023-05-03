Kevin Costner Wears Wedding Ring While Cozying Up to 2 Women in Las Vegas 1 Day Before Christine Baumgartner Filed for Divorce

"@kevincostnermodernwest what a pleasure it was to host this wonderful dinner at @milano_restaurant_bar for such a wonderful actor!" owner and chef of Milano Restaurant and Bar, Laura Migliorini, wrote alongside the sweet snap of herself with manager Laura Trent hugging The Guardian star, who was clearly still sporting his wedding band.

As more details have emerged about the breakdown of Costner's romance with the model — with whom he shares children Cayden, 15, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 12 — insiders claimed the Hollywood veteran's intense work schedule was to blame for the split.