Kevin Costner's Wife Files for Divorce After 18 Years of Marriage
Another one bites the dust!
Kevin Costner's wife, Christine Costner, has filed for divorce from the actor after 18 years of marriage.
According to TMZ, it's unclear what led to the split, as all she cited in the papers were "irreconcilable differences."
"It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action," the Yellowstone star's rep said in a statement. "We ask that his, Christine's and their children's privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time."
The former flames share three children, and Christine is asking for joint custody of the kids. In Kevin's filing on Tuesday, May 2, he is also asking for joint custody.
Christine is not asking for spousal support.
The split comes after there's been drama about Kevin's role in Yellowstone remains up in the air. According to a source who spoke to Radar, Christine was upset Kevin was constantly away from his kids as he was filming in Montana.
"It's really knocked a hole in their family life," a friend spilled.
- Fox Nation's 'Yellowstone: One-Fifty' With Kevin Costner Will Consist Of Four Episodes About History & Wildlife Of Yellowstone National Park
- Kevin Costner Pushing Himself To The Limit On Set Of 'Yellowstone': Hardworking Actor Is 'Running Himself Ragged', Says Source
- Larry King’s Life To Be Turned Into Six-Part Series By Kevin Costner
It's unclear what is going on with the beloved series, as it's been reported Kevin and the producers are annoyed over the filming schedule.
Recently, the 68-year-old promoted his latest movie, but fans took to his social media to demand answers about the show's future.
"Am sure it's going to be a film worthy of your resume," one user wrote. "As a longtime fan.. please help give Yellowstone fans a resolution to Season 5.. plz. The rumor mill is throwing you under the bus by and large which isn't fair. Have been a fan of yours for 30+ years. Please do what you can to bring Yellowstone to a conclusion if that's the intention."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Listen Kevin! All ur fans want to know is……are u going to be a part of Yellowstone or not? It’s getting ridiculous w/ all the rumors! Yellowstone has the following it does…..because of u!!!! Do everyone a favor & just be honest! Get on w/ the season or be done. It’s getting irritating!" another fumed.