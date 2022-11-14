Fox Nation's 'Yellowstone: One-Fifty' With Kevin Costner Will Consist Of Four Episodes About History & Wildlife Of Yellowstone National Park

When asked why Yellowstone, which is streaming Peacock and Paramount+, is a success, Costner had a simple answer.

"I thought it had a chance to be relevant, in that this work is still going on in America and most people kind of take it for granted how stuff ends up at their dinner table. We intuitively know, and we don’t really know. The show is able to highlight at times the beauty of ranching, and it certainly talks about how difficult it is. We’re set in one of the most beautiful places in the world, and I think the idea of mountains and rivers captured people’s imagination. But it’s a working ranch. It’s how it’s still done. I think it spoke well of that, with its kind of heightened sense of drama," he said.