Kevin Hart Declares Oprah Winfrey Should Never Be Roasted: 'No Shot'

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Kevin Hart recently revealed that Oprah Winfrey is the one celebrity he believes should never participate in a comedy roast. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, Hart made this stance clear while discussing future candidates for Netflix’s roast specials.

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Source: MEGA Kevin Hart rejected the idea during an appearance on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live.’

Initially, Hart suggested LeBron James as a potential target due to his cultural relevance. However, when Kimmel proposed Oprah, Hart quickly dismissed the notion. “That’d be like spray painting the Sistine Chapel,” Hart stated. He added, “If I found out that Oprah said she wanted to do it, I’m driving 100 miles per hour to Oprah’s house. You cannot do this. No shot.”

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Source: MEGA He recalled being surprised during his Netflix roast.

Hart’s comments followed his own experience of enduring a roast, which took place less than a month ago as part of the Netflix Is a Joke Festival. The event featured jokes aimed at Hart from various comedians and celebrity friends, including Chelsea Handler, Pete Davidson, and Katt Williams. Notably, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Tom Brady made surprise appearances during the special. When Kimmel asked Hart if any joke hurt him, he mentioned that Johnson was the only one who caught him off guard. Hart recalled that Johnson had a photo of both of their fathers as part of a joke. “Dwayne had the picture of my father and he had a mug shot of my dad,” Hart explained. Johnson then displayed a photo of his own father, the late wrestler Rocky Johnson, looking fit and healthy. Hart humorously compared their images, saying, “He goes, ‘Look at Kevin’s dad.’ And it was the worst picture of my father I’ve ever seen.”

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Source: MEGA He also defended Tony Hinchcliffe’s material amid backlash.

In addition to discussing roasts, Hart defended Tony Hinchcliffe’s material after Handler called it “racist.” During the Netflix special, Hinchcliffe made a joke referencing George Floyd, which received backlash online. Hart addressed the criticism in an interview on “The Breakfast Club,” stating, “The George Floyd joke wasn’t a tasteful joke to our culture... but our audience that’s watching the roast, if you’re watching the roast, you get why they’re doing it.”

Source: MEGA Kevin Hart reflected on comedy, criticism and celebrity roasts.