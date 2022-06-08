Kevin Hunter Boasts About Great Life As Ex-Wife Wendy Williams Gets Back On Her Feet

Despite Williams' insistence, her TV show's production company, Debmar-Mercury, already signed a deal with returning guest host Sherri Shepherd to take over Williams' time slot with her own new series, Sherri, set to premiere this fall.

And as Williams continues to eye her career return, with OK! learning she is hoping to nab a $100 million podcast deal, she recently secured a major win in her legal battle with Wells Fargo after they froze her accounts in late January and denied her access to her millions.

A judge ruled last month that she would gain access to her bank accounts again after appointing a financial guardian to help manage her affairs, as the bank initially froze her assets because they had reason to believe she was mentally unwell and being financially exploited.