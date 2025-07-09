or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Kevin Jonas
OK LogoNEWS

Kevin Jonas Makes Shocking Confession About Losing 'Almost All' of His Money After Jonas Brothers Split

Photo of Kevin Jonas.
Source: MEGA

Kevin Jonas confessed he lost 'almost all' of his money after the Jonas Brothers split, sharing the reasons he nearly went broke.

By:

July 9 2025, Published 1:18 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Kevin Jonas made the shocking revelation that he nearly went broke after the Jonas Brothers broke up in 2013.

Jonas, 37, said he made a series of ill-advised business deals due being in a bad "partnership" that almost bled him dry during a Monday, July 7, appearance on Lewis Howes’ “The School of Greatness” podcast.

“I’ve seen the beginning of the success to financial success — not knowing what money really was and understanding it — to not having [it], to losing almost all of it,” the "Only Human" singer shared.

Article continues below advertisement

Kevin Jonas Lost 90 Percent of His Money

Kevin Jonas Revealed He Lost 'Almost All' Of His Money After Band's Split
Source: The School of Greatness/YouTube

Kevin Jonas revealed he nearly went broke in the years after the Jonas Brothers split.

“Yeah, most of it, like, down to the one 10 percent left," Jonas said of how low his fortune dwindled after Howes appeared stunned by his revelation. The "Hesitate" singer noted that his financial low point was "about nine years ago."

As for where his money went, Jonas explained, "I invested in a bunch of property and doing other things and I was building at the time. Sadly, it wasn’t the right partnership, if you know what I’m saying.”

Jonas said he "learned a lot of lessons" through the experience.

Article continues below advertisement

Kevin Jonas Had a 'Second Shot' at Rebuilding His Fortune

Kevin Jonas Revealed He Lost 'Almost All' Of His Money After Band's Split
Source: MEGA

Kevin Jonas feels fortunate that the Jonas Brothers had a second shot at success.

The Jonas Brothers reunited in 2019 and reclaimed their success in a massive comeback. As a result, Jonas was able to get his finances rebuilt.

“Thankfully for life in general, like we had a second shot and bite at the apple with the band coming back together. It was kind of fortuitous in a way," he explained. "I learned this lesson — I never wanted to learn it but I did — but at the same time reevaluated how to approach life from that perspective and looking to the future."

The brothers released the Billboard number one hit single "Sucker" in March 2019, followed by their fifth studio album, Happiness Begins, in June of that year. They've had continuous success ever since.

MORE ON:
Kevin Jonas

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

When Did the Jonas Brothers Become Famous?

Kevin Jonas Revealed He Lost 'Almost All' Of His Money After Band's Split
Source: MEGA

The Jonas Brothers attended the European premiere of 'Camp Rock' in 2008.

The Jonas Brothers — made up of siblings Kevin, Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas — formed in 2005 but didn't find fame until appearing on Disney Channel shows such as Hannah Montana. They hit it big in the 2008 Disney Channel original movie Camp Rock, which spawned two sequels.

The brothers also landed their own Disney Channel series, Jonas.

Why Did The Jonas Brothers Break Up?

Kevin Jonas Revealed He Lost 'Almost All' Of His Money After Band's Split
Source: MEGA

The Jonas Brothers broke up five years after the release of 'Camp Rock'

The JoBros split in 2013 after tensions got so high that the brothers were only communicating through their father, Paul Jonas Sr. Their popularity also began to dwindle, causing the siblings to reevaluate their future.

“We didn’t want the band to end when it did, but we all really needed that time. The Band-Aid had needed to be ripped off," Kevin told a news outlet in 2023.

Nick added, "We needed it creatively. “We needed it emotionally." He went on to pursue a solo career while Joe formed the group DNCE in 2015.

“I think we – we definitely were supposed to go through all of what we went through to get to this point, definitely,” Joe told a news outlet in 2019 about reuniting. “I think it was, it was kind of, I guess you could say destiny, whatever it may be, but yeah, we got a do-over, and I think this time around we’re going to do it right.”

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.