Kevin Jonas Makes Shocking Confession About Losing 'Almost All' of His Money After Jonas Brothers Split

Kevin Jonas made the shocking revelation that he nearly went broke after the Jonas Brothers broke up in 2013.

Jonas, 37, said he made a series of ill-advised business deals due being in a bad "partnership" that almost bled him dry during a Monday, July 7, appearance on Lewis Howes’ “The School of Greatness” podcast.

“I’ve seen the beginning of the success to financial success — not knowing what money really was and understanding it — to not having [it], to losing almost all of it,” the "Only Human" singer shared.