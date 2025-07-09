Kevin Jonas Makes Shocking Confession About Losing 'Almost All' of His Money After Jonas Brothers Split
Kevin Jonas made the shocking revelation that he nearly went broke after the Jonas Brothers broke up in 2013.
Jonas, 37, said he made a series of ill-advised business deals due being in a bad "partnership" that almost bled him dry during a Monday, July 7, appearance on Lewis Howes’ “The School of Greatness” podcast.
“I’ve seen the beginning of the success to financial success — not knowing what money really was and understanding it — to not having [it], to losing almost all of it,” the "Only Human" singer shared.
Kevin Jonas Lost 90 Percent of His Money
“Yeah, most of it, like, down to the one 10 percent left," Jonas said of how low his fortune dwindled after Howes appeared stunned by his revelation. The "Hesitate" singer noted that his financial low point was "about nine years ago."
As for where his money went, Jonas explained, "I invested in a bunch of property and doing other things and I was building at the time. Sadly, it wasn’t the right partnership, if you know what I’m saying.”
Jonas said he "learned a lot of lessons" through the experience.
Kevin Jonas Had a 'Second Shot' at Rebuilding His Fortune
The Jonas Brothers reunited in 2019 and reclaimed their success in a massive comeback. As a result, Jonas was able to get his finances rebuilt.
“Thankfully for life in general, like we had a second shot and bite at the apple with the band coming back together. It was kind of fortuitous in a way," he explained. "I learned this lesson — I never wanted to learn it but I did — but at the same time reevaluated how to approach life from that perspective and looking to the future."
The brothers released the Billboard number one hit single "Sucker" in March 2019, followed by their fifth studio album, Happiness Begins, in June of that year. They've had continuous success ever since.
When Did the Jonas Brothers Become Famous?
The Jonas Brothers — made up of siblings Kevin, Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas — formed in 2005 but didn't find fame until appearing on Disney Channel shows such as Hannah Montana. They hit it big in the 2008 Disney Channel original movie Camp Rock, which spawned two sequels.
The brothers also landed their own Disney Channel series, Jonas.
Why Did The Jonas Brothers Break Up?
The JoBros split in 2013 after tensions got so high that the brothers were only communicating through their father, Paul Jonas Sr. Their popularity also began to dwindle, causing the siblings to reevaluate their future.
“We didn’t want the band to end when it did, but we all really needed that time. The Band-Aid had needed to be ripped off," Kevin told a news outlet in 2023.
Nick added, "We needed it creatively. “We needed it emotionally." He went on to pursue a solo career while Joe formed the group DNCE in 2015.
“I think we – we definitely were supposed to go through all of what we went through to get to this point, definitely,” Joe told a news outlet in 2019 about reuniting. “I think it was, it was kind of, I guess you could say destiny, whatever it may be, but yeah, we got a do-over, and I think this time around we’re going to do it right.”