Kevin Jonas Shows Off His Shredded Body Transformation in Hot Video Shared by Wife Danielle: Watch

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Danielle Jonas is a sucker for husband Kevin's ripped gym body. The former hairdresser, 39, shared a video on her Instagram Stories showing the singer, 38, working out and flaunting his shredded abs.

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Kevin Jonas Opted to Go Shirtless During His Gym Session

Kevin Jonas hits the gym in new video shared by his wife Danielle.pic.twitter.com/5pVVoKKafu — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 16, 2026 Source: @PopCrave/X Kevin Jonas' wife, Danielle, posted a video of the singer working out.

In a brief clip posted on Friday, May 15, the Camp Rock actor was shirtless and only sported black workout pants and sneakers. His toned torso was on full display as he exercised in his home gym. Danielle then promoted Kevin's new tune “Little Things" with the saucy video.

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Source: @PopCrave/X Kevin Jonas went shirtless for his workout.

“‘Little Things’ out now and apparently so are the abs,” she joked on the clip. Kevin and the Married to Jonas star tied the knot in December 2009 at a grand wedding ceremony at Long Island's Oheka Castle. The pair met in 2007 while they were each on vacation with their families in the Bahamas. The couple also share two daughters together: Alena, 12, and Valentina, 9.

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Kevin and Danielle Jonas Married in December 2009

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Source: MEGA Kevin Jonas revealed his new song is a tribute to his wife.

The Jonas Brothers member announced the drop of his solo single on Friday, revealing on social media the record is a tribute to Danielle. “This song is about the small moments that mean the most. @daniellejonas, thank you for being my person through all of it ❤️,” he gushed alongside several snapshots of himself recording the music in the studio.

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'Little Things' Is Inspired by Danielle Jonas

Source: MEGA The couple share two daughters together.

The same day he released his new song, the Disney Channel alum raved People about his wife of 16 years and plans for their future. "[The single] is a great extension of my story with Danielle, it truly is," Kevin dished. "We have three big years ahead of us: we have a big birthday for her this year, a big birthday for me next year, and then our 20th wedding anniversary in 2029, which is an insane thing to think about." "I've spent 20 years trying to figure out songs and music for myself. It just started to roll when we had kind of a template and we had a vision for what felt right. I’m really proud of it," he continued.

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Source: @kevinjonas/Instagram Kevin and Danielle Jonas married in December 2009.