Kevin Jonas Shows Off His Shredded Body Transformation in Hot Video Shared by Wife Danielle: Watch
May 17 2026, Published 4:38 p.m. ET
Danielle Jonas is a sucker for husband Kevin's ripped gym body.
The former hairdresser, 39, shared a video on her Instagram Stories showing the singer, 38, working out and flaunting his shredded abs.
Kevin Jonas Opted to Go Shirtless During His Gym Session
In a brief clip posted on Friday, May 15, the Camp Rock actor was shirtless and only sported black workout pants and sneakers.
His toned torso was on full display as he exercised in his home gym. Danielle then promoted Kevin's new tune “Little Things" with the saucy video.
“‘Little Things’ out now and apparently so are the abs,” she joked on the clip.
Kevin and the Married to Jonas star tied the knot in December 2009 at a grand wedding ceremony at Long Island's Oheka Castle. The pair met in 2007 while they were each on vacation with their families in the Bahamas.
The couple also share two daughters together: Alena, 12, and Valentina, 9.
Kevin and Danielle Jonas Married in December 2009
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The Jonas Brothers member announced the drop of his solo single on Friday, revealing on social media the record is a tribute to Danielle.
“This song is about the small moments that mean the most. @daniellejonas, thank you for being my person through all of it ❤️,” he gushed alongside several snapshots of himself recording the music in the studio.
'Little Things' Is Inspired by Danielle Jonas
The same day he released his new song, the Disney Channel alum raved People about his wife of 16 years and plans for their future.
"[The single] is a great extension of my story with Danielle, it truly is," Kevin dished. "We have three big years ahead of us: we have a big birthday for her this year, a big birthday for me next year, and then our 20th wedding anniversary in 2029, which is an insane thing to think about."
"I've spent 20 years trying to figure out songs and music for myself. It just started to roll when we had kind of a template and we had a vision for what felt right. I’m really proud of it," he continued.
“I’m more attracted to her today than I was yesterday and I’m more in love with her than I was yesterday,” he said.
The New Jersey native added: “A lot of people get married early and can grow apart because they become new people. I think what was really cool is we both found out who we were as individuals while we were growing and just fell more and more in love with each other.”
"Little Things" is Kevin's second solo single, having first released the tune, “Changing,” in November 2025.