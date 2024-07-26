10 Musical Siblings: From Michael and Janet Jackson to The Jonas Brothers

Despite their five-year difference, Beyoncé and Solange Knowles have maintained a close relationship on and off stage.

"You were the most patient, loving, wonderful sister ever," Solange said of her sister when she spoke with Interview in 2017. "In the 30 years that we've been together, I think we've only really, like, butted heads … we can count on one hand."

Beyoncé started her career as a member of Destiny's Child. Meanwhile, Solange released her first studio album, Solo Star, in 2002 when she was 16.