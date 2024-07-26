10 Musical Siblings: From Michael and Janet Jackson to The Jonas Brothers
Ann and Nancy Wilson of Heart
Ann and Nancy Wilson performed together for the first time as members of the rock band Heart. The group reunited and announced their 2024 North American and European tour, which started at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena on April 20.
Heart's Royal Flush tour will run until September 22.
Beyoncé and Solange Knowles
Despite their five-year difference, Beyoncé and Solange Knowles have maintained a close relationship on and off stage.
"You were the most patient, loving, wonderful sister ever," Solange said of her sister when she spoke with Interview in 2017. "In the 30 years that we've been together, I think we've only really, like, butted heads … we can count on one hand."
Beyoncé started her career as a member of Destiny's Child. Meanwhile, Solange released her first studio album, Solo Star, in 2002 when she was 16.
Brian, Dennis and Carl Wilson of The Beach Boys
In 1961, Wilson brothers Brian, Dennis and Carl formed The Beach Boys with their cousin, Mike Love, and their friend Al Jardine. The band has released around 15 top 10 hits on the Billboard 100 and collaborated with other musicians over the decades.
They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988 and scored a Record Academy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2001.
Brian, who has been diagnosed with dementia, is the remaining Beach Boys member among the siblings. Carl died of lung cancer in 1998, while Dennis died in December 1983 after drowning in Marina del Rey.
Eddie and Alex Van Halen of Van Halen
For six decades before Eddie Van Halen's death, he and his brother, Alex Van Halen, maintained a close musical relationship as members of the rock band Van Halen. Although the group had been one of the most successful rockers in the industry, Eddie's son, Wolfgang Van Halen, confirmed Van Halen's disbandment a month after the patriarch died.
Van Halen also broke up in 1984, 1996 and 2004.
Hilary and Haylie Duff
Although Hilary and Haylie Duff have fruitful careers as actresses, they both debuted in the music industry and released several songs for years.
Hilary released her debut studio album, Santa Claus Lane, in October 2002, while Haylie launched her music career by recording soundtracks for different shows before releasing her debut album, Walk the Walk, in 2008.
Michael and Janet Jackson
Michael and Janet Jackson enjoyed a close relationship throughout their childhood and collaborated on music a few years later. The King of Pop, one of the best-selling artists in history, started his music journey as a member of the Jackson 5. Meanwhile, Janet debuted with a self-titled debut album upon signing a contract with A&M Records.
However, Janet reportedly felt a shift in their close relationship after Michael's career skyrocketed following the release of Thriller.
"He would always come in my room and we'd talk, and this particular time, he came in my bedroom. Neither of us said a word to each other, and then he got up and left. That's the time Mike and I started going our separate ways. He just wasn't as fun as he used to be," she said in her Lifetime and A+E documentary, Janet Jackson.
After Michael's death in 2009, Janet has continuously honored him and remained open about their relationship.
Miley Cyrus and Trace Cyrus
Some of Miley Cyrus' siblings, including her older brother, Trace Cyrus, pursued careers in the music industry. Although the "Wrecking Ball" songstress' empire has grown larger than her sisters and brothers, Miley and Trace have supported each other's careers, especially during her Hannah Montana days.
Trace has also expanded his influence by serving as the lead singer of Metro Station.
However, he revealed in an August 2023 Instagram Stories Q&A how his brood affected his career.
"I love my family so much, but I think I'd be much more successful if I wasn't part of a famous family," said Trace. "People immediately want to judge me and discredit all my hard work because of who I'm related to. But that's so far from the truth. I got a record deal without anyone from my label even knowing who I was related to 'til after they signed me."
Noel and Liam Gallagher of Oasis
Noel and Liam Gallagher started their professional music careers as members of the band Oasis. They immediately scored success upon the release of their hit debut album, Definitely Maybe.
But amid the success, Oasis disbanded in 2009 after the brothers clashed backstage during the Rock en Seine festival in Paris.
In the years thereafter, the siblings have continuously exchanged scathing statements in their interviews and social media posts.
Richard and Karen Carpenter of Carpenters
Siblings Richard and Karen Carpenter formed the famous musical duo The Carpenters in 1965. In their 14-year career, they released timeless songs like "(They Long to Be) Close to You," "Only Yesterday" and "Top of the World."
The Carpenters were active until Karen died in 1983 due to "emetine cardiotoxicity due to or as a consequence of anorexia nervosa" after dealing with her weight for decades.
The Jonas Brothers
The Jonas Brothers immediately skyrocketed to fame after recording "Please Be Mine" in 2005, catching the attention of Columbia Records. They debuted as a group in August 2006 with the album It's About Time.
They released their most recent album, The Album, in May 2023 and launched a tour to support the material.