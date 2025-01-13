NEWS Kevin O'Leary Called Out for Claiming He Witnessed Donald Trump Achieve Highly Impressive Golf Score: 'Did He Quit After 9 Holes?' Source: @kevinolearytv/x Kevin O'Leary stopped by Donald Trump's golf club over the weekend.

Kevin O'Leary has social media divided after he tagged along for Donald Trump's recent golf outing. On Sunday, January 12, the Shark Tank star posted a photo with the president-elect and the Premier of Alberta, Danielle Smith, at the Trump International Golf Club Palm Beach.

Source: mega Kevin O'Leary was accused of lying when he claimed Donald Trump shot a 68 on the golf course.

"Great day with the #President. A gracious host. And, he shot a 68!" O'Leary, 70, claimed of the 78-year-old allegedly achieving a highly impressive score. "My recommendation, try the Trump Burger!" he added of what he ate at the resort.

Source: mega The 'Shark Tank' star has been a supporter of Trump for years.

Countless people accused O'Leary of lying and inflating Trump's skills, with one person writing, "No way in h--- he shot a 68. Maybe a 98 if we’re being generous." "Did he quit after 9 [holes]?" another person quipped, while a third penned, "The Don’s golf scores are always fisherman stories in my opinion… is Mr. Wonderful really vouching for that 68?!?!?" "Zero chance he shot a 68," echoed another social media user.

People were also quick to make fun of O'Leary's outfit, which consisted of a white suit over a collared peach shirt. "If your CEO dresses like this on weekends, chances are, you’re getting replaced by AI in Q2," one individual joked, while another commented, "idk what kind of fashion rules you live by in Canada but that suit is too white to wear right now. It’s not even a winter white like Danielle’s dress."

Source: @kaitrumpgolfer/instagram The president-elect often spends his free time at the golf course.

When one supporter asked what the "Trump burger" was, O'Leary replied with a photo of his meal, which featured Trump's mug and his last name branded across the top bun. O'Leary has supported the father-of-five over the years and previously expressed his belief that the hush money case involving Stormy Daniels was a sham.

"I have a different take on this case. We don't do this in America ... we don't go after the office of the president with p--- star cases. We give a broad swath of latitude," he told Fox News last year. "If you're an ex-president and you murdered somebody, I get it, or been accused of murder... But what is this? This hurts the American brand. I keep saying that."

Source: mega O'Leary raved over the meal he had at Trump's golf course.